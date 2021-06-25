Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight on Emmy ballot after Grey’s Anatomy returns

Patrick Dempsey returned as Derek Shepherd during Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 featured the return of actors Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight to the show. Now, Dempsey and Knight have been submitted by the show to appear on the 2021 Emmy award ballot.

While Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) was battling with health issues for most of the season, characters from the past started appearing to her on a beach. It became an interesting facet of the season, as fans guessed about which character would appear next.

Throughout the course of the season, we saw her husband Derek Shepherd (Dempsey), friend George O’Malley (Knight), sister Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), friend Mark Sloane (Eric Dane), and even Andrew DaLuca’s mom appear on that beach.

We even got to see Sarah Drew return as April Kepner, with an important story arc that included moving to Boston with Jackson Avery (played by Jesse Williams).

Grey’s Anatomy cast members on the ballot for 2021 Emmy Awards

Quite a few members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast were submitted by the show and now appear on the ballot for the 2021 Emmy Awards. From this ballot, the voting body selects who they felt were the best actors, actresses, guest stars, and supporting characters over the past year.

Dempsey and Knight were submitted for Best Drama Guest Actor at the 2021 Emmys. Pompeo, Kim Raver (she plays Teddy Altman), Giacomo Gianniotti (DeLuca), and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu) were all submitted in other acting categories.

In regard to the episodes that led to the guest-star submissions, T.R. Knight was submitted for his work on the episode called You’ll Never Walk Alone. Patrick Dempsey is on the ballot for his work on Good as Hell.

Voting on the ballots opened on June 17 and will continue until June 28. The telecast for the 2021 Emmy Awards is scheduled for September 19 on CBS.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with Season 18

A new season of Grey’s Anatomy has been ordered by ABC, and episodes will begin airing in the fall of 2021. There will be some casting changes on the show due to departures that took place during Season 17, so we definitely expect to hear news about new people joining the show this summer.

As for the direction that Season 18 will take, that appears to be a bit up in the air. It looked like Meredith could be adjusting her career aspirations and that Jo Wilson is ready to take on new challenges, but we will likely see even more developments as the cast adjust to losing Jesse Williams and Giacomo Gianniotti.

A recent dinner that Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers had together has sparked some rumors as well. He played Alex Karev for years on the show and a lot of fans would love to see him return in some form. It might not happen, but it certainly would be a good way to close out the show if Season 18 did end up being the final season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Just us reminiscing on this magical day (📷 @JasonWGeorge) pic.twitter.com/gjSHMCqjJD — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) June 16, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 debuts in the fall of 2021 on ABC.