Grey’s Anatomy reunion: Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, and Eric Dane enjoy dinner together

Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers were always fun to watch together on the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

A Grey’s Anatomy cast reunion of Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, and Eric Dane took place recently and they shared it on Instagram for fans to enjoy.

In a playful video that Pompeo put up on Instagram, we see her sitting with Dane, and Chambers appears from behind and asks, “what would you like for dinner?”

Because the video is on Instagram Live, it won’t be visible for very long. Pompeo definitely got a laugh out of the joke Chambers made while pretending to be a server.

That the trio was together again is quite a treat for many Grey’s Anatomy fans — especially those who have been wondering what happened to the actor who played Dr. Alex Karev for so many years on the show.

A quick Grey’s Anatomy reunion

On July 11, Ellen Pompeo made two late posts on her Instagram page. They are both quick videos showing off the dinner that the trio had, with what looks to be at least one other person in attendance.

The first image below shows Eric Dane (Mark Sloan), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), and Pompeo (Meredith Grey) joking around at dinner.

A fun Grey’s Anatomy reunion. Pic credit: EllenPompeo/Instagram

meredith grey??????? mark sloan??????? alex karev??????? in one frame????? again?????? pic.twitter.com/sVkmQUVKim — ali (@leagendsalonga) June 12, 2021

Pompeo also shared a quick video featuring Chambers, with the caption, “It’s a hard knock life,” accompanying footage of him sitting at the restaurant.

Chambers has a completely different hairstyle from when he was playing Karev on the hit ABC drama, but it looks like he is still enjoying life.

Justin Chambers was out for dinner with former Grey’s Anatomy co-workers. Pic credit: EllenPompeo/Instagram

Chambers made a surprise exit from Grey’s Anatomy during Season 16 and it caught a lot of fans completely off guard.

His character, Karev, left a current relationship with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and went back to Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl).

It was an extremely shocking moment for the show, especially since there was no advance notice that we saw Karev for the last time.

As for Dane, his character died after suffering quite a few injuries during the infamous Boise plane crash. He returned during a Season 17 episode to spend some time on the beach with Meredith and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh).

Seeing the trio back together for some time on the town was certainly a delightful treat for Pompeo to share on social media. We don’t see much of Chambers since he left the show, so it was good to see he still enjoys spending time with Pompeo.

More Grey’s Anatomy episodes to come

ABC has ordered Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy for the 2021-2022 television season. The show returns — as does Station 19 — for new episodes that will air on Thursday nights in the fall.

We expect there are going to be changes within the cast, especially with the exits that took place toward the end of Season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with Season 18 in the fall of 2021 on ABC.