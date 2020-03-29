Ozark Season 4 release date: When does show premiere on Netflix?

Fans are already wondering when Ozark Season 4 premieres on Netflix as all ten episodes of the highly-anticipated third season of the crime drama just dropped on the streaming platform on Friday (March 27).

Ozark Season 3 followed the Byrde crime family as they used their casino business in the Missouri Ozarks to help the Mexican drug cartel launder millions of dollars in drug money. Viewers witnessed the latest season end in a bloodbath.

Ben (Tom Pelphrey) and Helen (Janet McTeer) are brutally executed, leaving Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) firmly in control.

The cliffhanger ending of the final episode of Season 3 in which Navarro embraces the shocked, blood-spattered pair of Marty and Wendy, promises a new beginning after Nelson dispatches Helen. It left fans wondering what is next for the Byrdes.

Fans can’t wait to see what happens in Ozark Season 4 after Marty and Wendy return to their casino business in Osage Beach.

So, if you’ve been wondering when Ozark Season 4 premieres on Netflix, here is everything you need to know.

Just finished watching #OzarkS3 and I am speechless. This season is better than season one and two combined. I hope they don’t make us wait more than a year for season 4. #Ozark pic.twitter.com/NKJSCkCEiE — Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) March 27, 2020

FINISHED OZARK FEELING GOOD! SEASON 4 ON DA WAY! pic.twitter.com/SP4eDHVE9Q — Marty Byrde (@rosaspizzaowner) March 28, 2020

Well..Here we go..”OZARK SEASON 4” to the rescue..Binge time…. — Training Day (@JockeyTrader) March 27, 2020

Ozark Season 4 release date

After having just binge-watched Season 3, many fans are now looking forward to Ozark Season 4. However, there is no word yet from Netflix about when the series will return for that fourth season.

After Season 2 dropped on the streaming platform in August 2018, Ozark was renewed for Season 3 in October of the same year. Based on that, it appears to be too early to expect an official statement from Netflix right now.

The first two seasons of the show premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2017 and the summer of 2018, respectively. Fans who had hoped that Season 3 would premier in the summer of 2019 were disappointed when the release date was delayed until March 2020.

Series star Jason Batemen revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show that Season 3 would be delayed because he wanted to take a break.

Coronavirus pandemic could cause Ozark Season 4 to be delayed

Monsters and Critics reported that Netlfix halted production on all film and scripted productions in the U.S. and Canada after President Donald Trump declared an emergency to fight the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The production halt affected several Netflix shows, including Stranger Things Season 4 and Grace and Frankie Season 7.

Production on The Witcher Season 2, which started in London early in 2020, was also halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The second season of the show was initially scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Given the current uncertainties about how long it will take to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, it is difficult to speculate on how soon fans will get to see Ozark Season 4.

With the recent projections that it could take several months to bring the spread of coronavirus infection under control, the earliest possible Ozark Season 4 release date seems to be sometime in 2022.