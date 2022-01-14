Outlander cast share the skills that they have learned while filming Season 6

Sam Heughan as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Richard Ranking as Roger, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, and John Bell as Young Ian, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With Season 6 of Outlander approaching, Starz has been sharing some new tidbits to their official Twitter account.

Previously, they have given viewers new images of the upcoming season as well as interviews with cast members, the updated opening credits song, and even a steamy clip involving Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

The latest clip interviews various cast members and asks them what skills they have learned while filming the next installment of everyone’s favorite time-traveling historical drama series.

Horse riding, Scottish accents, and manipulation

John Bell, who plays Young Ian in Outlander was first up to be questioned and he revealed that he learned how to ride a horse while also being in command of a dog. A tricky feat indeed.

“I’m a horse whisperer and a dog whisperer at the same time,” Bell revealed.

Whereas newcomer Alexander Vlahos admitted it was the Scottish accent, a sentiment also echoed by Caitlin O’Ryan, who portrays Lizzie Wemyss.

“Quite daunting at first,” he admitted.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Vlahos will play Allan Christie, a character whose father is an old acquaintance of Jamie’s from Ardsmuir Prison. Already, viewers know that this new family will create conflict at Fraser’s Ridge in Season 6 of Outlander.

Two other newcomers from the Christie family also revealed what they had learned. Mark Lewis Jones, who portrays Tom Christie, admits he learned to ride a horse. Meanwhile, Jessica Reynolds (Malva Christie) cheekily declared that she learned manipulation.

Marsali and Fergus learn new skills

Meanwhile, for the young couple, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus Fraser (César Domboy), there were plenty of new skills to be gained in Season 6. Albeit, Fergus got off a little more easily than his wife.

César Domboy points out in the new clip that his character “gets into tasting a lot of his whisky.”

While this might not be anything particularly new for Fergus, the actor admitted that learning how to play someone who is drunk was a bit of a challenge.

“The best advice I received is like playing drunk is trying to hide that you’re drunk all the time,” Domboy revealed.

Lauren Lyle as Marsali and César Domboy as Fergus, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

For Lauren Lyle, though, she had to learn an entirely new skill altogether: using a spinning wheel.

“Well if I can tell you a secret about that wheel,” Lauren begins. “We spent so much time practicing and actually learning how to do it all. I mean, I could put it on my CV.”

Finally, Paul Gorman, who portrays the twins Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley, revealed that he learned some new skills related to the deafness that his character will struggle with in Season 6 of Outlander.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.