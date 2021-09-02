NCIS spoilers: Cast features the return of a fan-favorite character

The NCIS cast has gone through some changes since Season 18 began. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers about Season 19 have begun coming out and we can now add some interesting cast news to that list.

New episodes of the show begin airing on Monday, September 20, when a brand-new chapter begins for the members of the NCIS cast.

A new trailer for Season 19 just came out as well, giving everyone an extended look at what could be taking place during the first few episodes this fall.

Two new full-time NCIS cast members were announced earlier in the summer, but now we have a new piece of casting news to share.

Brian Dietzen shares some exciting NCIS cast spoilers

“The doctors will see you now. 🥼 🥼 So happy and honored to be able to share more scenes with this man,” actor Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) captioned an Instagram image that also featured David McCallum (he plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard).

“We’ve been a part of so many great stories over the past 18 seasons, and we’re looking forward to exciting new adventures as well,” Dietzen went on to write.

He closed out his note by writing, “Join us on Monday, September 20th won’t you?”

It’s good to see that Palmer and Ducky are going to be sharing the screen together again soon, and by the looks of the photo that was shared, it is going to involve a medical case. Will Ducky be called back in to help with a new mystery? He may still have some things to teach his protege and replacement.

NCIS Season 19 coming to CBS soon

It will be good to have new episodes of NCIS airing each week and that all begins with the season premiere on Monday, September 20. That day is of note because it will be the first time that the show has aired new content on a Monday evening.

CBS shifted its Fall 2021 televisions schedule quite a bit, with NCIS moving away from Tuesday nights for the first time in the history of the show. We will get to see new episodes of NCIS airing at a new time as well, as the show is now holding the 9/8c slot on Mondays.

Following new episodes of NCIS this fall, viewers can stick around for the first season of NCIS: Hawaii. The new NCIS spin-off stars Vanessa Lachey and it will be taking place in Hawaii. The opportunity is there for crossovers with either NCIS or the cast over at NCIS: Los Angeles.

There are still a lot of questions about how NCIS will work this fall. Gibbs’ team has some new components and there is even a new person from the FBI ready to work with them. The trailer linked above does feature Tobias Fornell in it, so we will still get to see him coming around.

We may also see much less of Gibbs than in the past because star Mark Harmon is going to be featured in fewer episodes than before.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.