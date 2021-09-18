NCIS: Sneak peek clip from season premiere released for NCIS fans

McGee and Torres are stressed during NCIS Season 19, Episode 1. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS sneak peek provides a small update about what agents Torres and McGee are up to when the show returns.

When we last saw the NCIS cast, Bishop was saying goodbye to Torres, Dr. Jimmy Palmer was still recovering from the death of his wife, and Gibbs’ boat had just exploded.

An intense trailer for NCIS Season 19 has already revealed that Gibbs’ team suspects he may have been killed in that boat explosion.

Now, we get a full scene from the NCIS season premiere where McGee and Torres are trying to keep it together in the office.

New NCIS sneak peek clip from Season 19 premiere

In the clip below, we see McGee and Torres having an intense conversation before it devolves into yelling at each other. Kasie Hines walks in a short time later.

“Feeling all the emotions. Sometimes we just need to yell it out. #NCIS,” serves as the caption for the scene.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Feeling all the emotions. Sometimes we just need to yell it out. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/C6Ks8LgIi9 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 18, 2021

More from NCIS Season 19

There are a lot of changes coming for NCIS fans during the Fall 2021 season of the show. The biggest change might still be the fact that new episodes are going to debut on Mondays instead of Tuesdays due to a big scheduling shift at CBS.

NCIS Season 19 debuts on Monday, September 20. From there on out, new episodes will be airing at 9/8c each Monday night, right before the first season episodes for NCIS: Hawaii.

The new NCIS cast poster gives a look at how much the show has changed. That includes the addition of actor Gary Cole in an important role on the NCIS cast, as well as the return of Katrina Law, who we saw during the final two episodes of Season 18.

As a reminder, the actress who played NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Raye “Ellie” Bishop (Emily Wickersham) has left the show. A short time ago, Wickersham announced that she is pregnant. The door is still open for Bishop to return to the show at some point, but it is not in the cards for the short term.

It’s probably a good idea for NCIS fans to go back and re-watch NCIS Season 18, Episode 16. That was the season finale called Rule 91, and it has a lot of plot points that are going to get addressed during NCIS Season 19, Episode 1 (called Blood in the Water).

So we couldn’t make it to the #MetGala red carpet (working) but here’s what @SeanHMurray and I were going to wear, and here are our poses. #NCISMetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/uwpU3rfUBh — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) September 15, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.