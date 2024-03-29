NCIS season is half over already, milestone episode ahead

NCIS Season 21 is going by very quickly. Fans may be upset to learn it’s also already half over.

The two Hollywood strikes not only delayed production for months – it has also led to a much shorter season.

Five episodes from Season 21 have already aired, with only five new ones left to debut this spring.

Hopefully, CBS will order NCIS Season 22 soon, so fans can look forward to more new content next year.

Previous episodes of NCIS are also available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing fans to enjoy older content during the upcoming summer hiatus. That includes the Ducky tribute episode that said goodbye to David McCallum earlier this season.

As for the remaining episodes this season, some noteworthy ones are already on the CBS TV schedule.

NCIS Season 21, Episode 6 information

A new episode called Strange Invaders airs on Monday, April 1. This serves as NCIS Season 21, Episode 6. It debuts at 9/8c on CBS.

“After discovering a Navy pilot’s body riddled with unusual wounds, NCIS’ investigation draws the team into the rabbit hole of UFO conspiracy theories,” reads the synopsis for the April 1 episode of NCIS.

It’s an interesting topic for the writers to tackle, and we expect some humor to be woven into the storyline.

The 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe

The April 15 episode of NCIS Episode marks the 1,000th episode for the NCIS Universe. That includes all episodes from NCIS and its many spin-offs.

Daniela Ruah from NCIS: Los Angeles and Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i will make special appearances on the night. It’s not a true crossover episode, but having these two characters pop up should be a treat.

Ruah played Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: LA cast, while Lachey continues to play Agent Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS star Sean Murray teased another returning character, making the new episode even more fun.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Here is the latest casting news from NCIS: Origins. The new prequel show added several more cast members to play people from the past. That includes younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks.

CBS has also announced that NCIS: Sydney was renewed. The first season did well for the network, and more episodes for the Australian-based show have been ordered.

The father of NCIS Agent Jessica Knight was revealed in the March 27 episode. Here is where you know him from.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.