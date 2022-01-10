NCIS Season 19: When is the new episode?

McGee and Palmer remain important parts of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 is putting a hold on new episodes this week.

Since the college football national championship game is taking place on January 10, there will be no new episodes of NCIS or NCIS: Hawai’i.

At 9/8c on January 10, CBS will be re-showing NCIS Season 19, Episode 2, which was called Nearly Departed. The episode featured Gibbs as well as the real introduction of Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

And then at 10/9c, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 7 (called Rescuers) is going to be shown again. This was the episode where Ashleigh LaThrop guest-starred on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller.

When is the next new episode of NCIS Season 19?

According to CBS, the next new episode of NCIS is called All Hands and it will air for the first time on Monday, January 17. It will immediately be followed by the next new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i in its debut season.

The January 17 installment will be NCIS Season 19, Episode 11.

More news from the world of NCIS

In some bad news, NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles were forced to shut down the production of new episodes. The health situation going on around the country has also impacted the casts of each show, forcing the production teams to press pause on filming.

But there is also some good news out there, as a big crossover over between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is coming up soon. It will be an interesting night where we possibly get to see the first real crossover that the NCIS shows have been able to pull off recently.

A few of the cast members have also leaked some details about the NCIS crossover. They all seemed very excited to get the endeavor going, creating some positive buzz for the show.

An NCIS fan-favorite will also be returning to the show during Season 19. This is going to be during a special episode that Brian Dietzen wrote and he has been sharing that process with his social media followers. On the show, Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

For NCIS: Hawai’i fans, there could be some really interesting stories as the show builds toward its first season finale. CBS already put in a full order of episodes for the new drama and it means the writers and producers have a lot of lead time to put together some exciting content for this spring.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.