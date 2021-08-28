NCIS Season 19, Episode 1 just three weeks away on CBS

NCIS is returning for Season 19, and we should see Torres and Gibbs still on the cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 is just about three weeks from debuting its first episode on CBS. Fans are getting anxious for the new episodes, especially with the shift on days and the changes to the cast.

There are a lot of questions that come along with the return of the hit drama. Will NCIS Season 19 be the final one for the show? Are we about to see Mark Harmon featured in his final episode as a member of the NCIS cast? How will the exit of Agent Ellie Bishop impact the future of Agent Nick Torres?

NCIS Season 19, Episode 1 airs for the first time on Monday, September 20. The network has been pretty quiet when it comes to specific details on how the new season will start, but there have been some heavy hints on social media that it will tie back to that boat explosion that Gibbs was involved in.

During the NCIS Season 18 finale, right after Bishop said her goodbyes to Torres, we got to see Gibbs out on his new boat having a good time. Then, the boat suddenly exploded, leaving Gibbs’ lifeless body floating in the water. After a short pause, he swam off and left us all with numerous questions about what had just happened.

New NCIS cast members to be a focus of the new season

The NCIS cast has two notable names who will become main characters at the start of Season 19. First off, actress Katrina Law is back as Agent Jessica Knight. In the final two episodes of last season, we saw her as the leader of another NCIS team that lost all of her co-workers to an explosion. Now, she will be working permanently with Gibss’ team.

The other main addition to the NCIS cast is actor Gary Cole, who plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park. He will bring an interesting new look to the show, and Cole has always been extremely believable in all of the roles that he has played over the years.

NCIS Season 19 on a new night

NCIS Season 19 episodes will be airing on Monday nights each week. The shift is taking place to roll out a third FBI show from Dick Wolf on Tuesday nights. The new CBS lineup will have FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International taking up the three-hour block on Tuesday evenings.

NCIS will air at 9/8c on Mondays, followed by the first season of NCIS: Hawaii at 10/9c. Recently, the first series trailer for NCIS: Hawaii debuted on television. The opportunity is there for some crossovers between the two shows or some characters from NCIS: Los Angeles to even pop up.

Stay tuned because soon enough, we should have the first trailer for Season 19, Episode 1 of NCIS. CBS will likely release an episode synopsis for then, as well.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.