NCIS Season 18, Episode 10 TV promo, synopsis revealed

Bishop was a good addition to the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS is back with an all-new episode on Wednesday night that is called Watchdog. This new installment is NCIS Season 18, Episode 10 and the early promo makes it look like Gibbs is ready to cause some trouble. But why?

Based on what happened during the last NCIS episode, it’s safe to assume that Gibbs is going to act emotionally and possibly irrationally before Season 18 comes to a close. Losing Sloane and then having Emily Fornell die the next week may have taken a huge toll on Gibbs.

As for the rest of the NCIS team, Palmer is still dealing with the death of his wife, which seems like a storyline that could be addressed again later this season. He seems to be staying strong for his family, but there is only so much death these characters can take.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

With the new episode, we are also going to see a character returning from the past, possibly to give Gibbs someone to talk to again. He may need it, especially if he gets arrested as the television promo indicates.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 10 synopsis

The synopsis for Watchdog is shared below, but it is a really short one for the new episode. It’s almost as though the writers and producers are holding things back before it airs.

“NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members.”

NCIS Watchdog TV promo

Below is the promo that CBS is airing for NCIS Season 18, Episode 10. This new episode will debut for the first time on Tuesday, March 16.

Read More NCIS ratings: New episode has most viewers for Season 17

NCIS Watchdog guest stars

This new episode features the return of Laura San Giacomo as Grace Confalone. It will be her first episode of the season, but it may come at just the right time for Gibbs.

Other NCIS guest stars include Hugo Armstrong as NCIS Inspector General Eugene Coyle (he is featured in the promo above), Max Adler as Luke Shane, and Nancy Linehan Charles as Ruthann Harrison.

More NICS news

A lot is going on in the world of NCIS, and that includes stories of an NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii. This is going to be possible in primetime because NCIS: New Orleans got canceled by CBS.

There aren’t a lot of details about the new NCIS spin-off, but we hope that it doesn’t also mean the end of NCIS on Tuesday nights. The lead show for the franchise has not yet been renewed for Season 19.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.