NCIS cast: Season 18 Episode 10 features return of Pretty Woman actress

The NCIS cast for Season 18, Episode 10 is going to feature actress Laura San Giacomo in her return to the show. She hasn’t been featured since 2019, but it is probably no coincidence that her character is coming back so soon after Jack Sloane left NCIS.

Laura San Giacomo plays Dr. Grace Confalone on the NCIS cast. So far, she has appeared on eight episodes of the show, with her first one back in 2016.

Dr. Confalone is a therapist who has met with Gibbs a number of times. In fact, she has appeared on one or two episodes each year since Season 13. The character pops up now and then with some pearls of wisdom, and she might be exactly what Gibbs needs during this emotional year for the character.

The last episode that Grace appeared on was called Wide Awake and it came soon after Ziva David returned to help NCIS with a case. Ziva also saved the life of Gibbs during her return.

Laura San Giacomo returns for Watchdog

CBS has released a synopsis for Season 18, Episode 10 that reads as follows: “NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members.”

Now, it’s easy to guess from the synopsis that one of the team members is going to adopt a dog. But which one? Is Gibbs going to fill a hole in his life with a new dog? Will Torres fall in love with a pooch that gets featured in the episode? We aren’t sure who is taking a dog home with them, but it seems obvious that someone will before the end of the hour.

In regard to Dr. Grace Confalone, though, it may be safe to assume that Agent Gibbs is going to have another meeting with her. Could he end up admitting his true feelings about Jack Sloane? Or is this an early hint that Gibbs is ready to leave NCIS and move on to retirement in the same way that Ducky did?

Yes, we realize that there are more questions than answers ahead of NCIS Season 18, Episode 10. What we do know is that it will air for the first time on Tuesday, March 16.

As for actress Laura San Giacomo, you may recognize her as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman, starring on the hit TV show Just Shoot Me!, on Saving Grace as Rhetta Rodriguez, or as Nadine Cross in the 1994 version of The Stand.

NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled by CBS, which leaves a hole in its primetime schedule. To fill that hole, there are rumors that NCIS: Hawaii is in the works for Fall 2021.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.