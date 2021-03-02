NCIS schedule: New Season 18 episodes, synopsis breakdowns

Mark Harmon has starred as Gibbs on the NCIS cast for 18 seasons. Pic credit: CBS

New NCIS Season 18 episodes are airing in March as CBS rolls out some new content for viewers.

The first new episode may be a big one, with hints that it could be the final appearance for one of the big stars.

Having three straight weeks of new episodes on Tuesday nights will definitely come as a treat for viewers that just dealt with another winter hiatus for the show.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Hopefully, we aren’t in the middle of the final season for star Mark Harmon, who has been rumored to be thinking about leaving.

NCIS Season 18 schedule for March

Below are the episodes that will air during the month of March and have been confirmed by CBS. We provide a quick synopsis for each one and the date that it will be airing on CBS. These are just the episodes for primetime on Tuesdays and not the ones in syndication or currently streaming.

NCIS March 2 episode: True Believer

True Believer is NCIS Season 18, Episode 8.

“When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS.” Read More Is NCIS new tonight? CBS schedule impacts March 3 lineup, including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted

NCIS March 9 episode: Winter Chill

Winter Chill is NCIS Season 18, Episode 9.

“NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one, on NCIS.”

NCIS March 16 episode: Watchdog

Watchdog is NCIS Season 18, Episode 10.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS.”

NCIS March 23 episode: Sunburn

Sunburn is NCIS Season 18, Episode 4. This is a rebroadcast episode from earlier in the season that includes McGee and his wife taking a vacation.

“McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on a rebroadcast of NCIS.”

More world of NCIS news

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, CBS has canceled NCIS: New Orleans. Season 7 will be its last on the air, and the show is scheduled to air its series finale in May.

In place of NCIS: NOLA on the fall 2021 schedule, it appears that CBS is moving forward with a new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii. That could provide some fun new characters for fans of the NCIS family of shows.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.