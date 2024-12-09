NCIS: Origins fall finale serves as Gibbs’ first solo Christmas

The first NCIS: Origins fall finale is coming up soon, and it’s a big one for Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 10, marks the first Christmas since Gibbs lost his wife and daughter.

It will likely be a difficult night for Young Gibbs ( Austin Stowell), and it will surely include flashbacks to when he still had his family.

NCIS: Origins has been telling stories about when Gibbs lost his family, joined NCIS, and began working with Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Shannon (Gibbs’ wife) and Kelly (their daughter) were killed in 1991 on the final day of Operation Desert Storm. Gibbs was overseas when it happened, and Origins is leaning into the guilt first showcased on NCIS.

Many sad milestones have been explored for Gibbs after he lost Shannon and Kelly, including returning to their house without them. Now, he will experience his first holiday season without them.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 10 synopsis

“As Leroy Jethro Gibbs prepares for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter, flashbacks reveal the unlikely journey that led to his first day on the job as a special agent at NIS’ Camp Pendleton office working with Mike Franks and Lala,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 10.

When is the fall finale for NCIS: Origins?

The NCIS: Origins fall finale (Blue Bayou) debuts on Monday, December 16. It airs at 10/9c on CBS and follows the NCIS Season 22 fall finale.

Viewers looking to catch up on first-season episodes can stream them on Paramount+. The first eight episodes are available, and Episode 9 debuts on Monday, December 9.

When is the winter premiere for NCIS: Origins Season 1?

Following the NCIS: Origins Christmas episode on December 16, the show begins its first winter hiatus.

The NCIS: Origins winter premiere arrives on Monday, January 27. The NCIS Season 22 winter premiere airs at 9/8c that same evening.

