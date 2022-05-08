NCIS: Los Angeles Work & Family cast: Richard Gant, Vyto Ruginis featured

Sam Hanna and Richard Gant on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Work & Family is going to feature some very recognizable faces on a big night for the show.

This new episode that debuts on Sunday, May 8 serves as NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 20, but it also marks the 300th overall episode for the series.

Making it to 300 total episodes is very remarkable for any television drama, let alone one that airs on Sunday nights. That is typically a night where shows end up dying.

“NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode,” reads the intriguing synopsis for the NCIS: LA episode on May 8.

NCIS: Los Angeles Work & Family cast

G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) are going to lead the regular NCIS: LA cast members for the new episode of the show. Also featured will be Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks.

As for the guest stars for Work & Family, leading the way are Vyto Ruginis as Arkady Kolcheck (Anna’s father), and Richard Gant as Raymond Hanna (Sam’s father). It’s going to be a family-centric night of the show, with several characters taking stock of their lives.

Additional NCIS: LA guest cast members for Work & Family are Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier as NCIS Reserve Agent Shyla Dahr, Natalia Del Riego as Rosa, Christine Horn as Elliot Reynolds, and Jeffrey Doombos as William Baker, Dani Scott as Becca, Roger Davies as Jeremy Chambers, Alan Toy as Mr. Langston, and Tess Rutherford as a nurse.

Hop in for the ride — there's a lot more road to travel. #NCISLA will be coming back for Season 14! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/MyoyKG83fZ Get our NCIS newsletter! March 31, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

There are only a few episodes left on the NCIS: LA Season 13 schedule, and then the summer hiatus begins. CBS has already ordered NCIS: LA Season 14 to begin in the fall, so there is more content coming for the show.

Answers about when Hetty Lange is returning to NCIS: LA have also been provided, but we continue to hold out hope that the writers and producers are holding back a surprise in that regard.

And there is also some interesting information about the NCIS Season 19 finale that has been released. It looks like an episode that fans should enjoy.

See that over there, on the horizon? That's the 300th episode of #NCISLA, tonight at 9/8c. Race you there. pic.twitter.com/m7cLuXcDq8 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 8, 2022

As a reminder, the new episode of NCIS: LA called Work & Family debuts on May 8. The season finale then arrives on May 22.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.