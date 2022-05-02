NCIS: Los Angeles season finale date, synopsis revealed

Callen and Nate reunited on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale date was revealed for late May, which gives fans a heads up on how many episodes are left before the long summer hiatus.

Recently, production was completed on NCIS: LA Episode 300, marking a huge milestone for the franchise. With CBS ordering Season 14 to begin airing in Fall 2022, maybe there’s a shot the show could even make it to 400 episodes?

The 300th episode will feature a lot of Richard Hanna, who is the father of Sam Hanna and played by actor Richard Gant. It’s an important night that should not be missed.

But in addition to the upcoming episodes from early May, NCIS: LA has a notable season finale coming up later in the month that could leave fans with even more questions about Callen’s past.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale synopsis

“The NCIS team hunts for a heist crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna,” reads the synopsis for the Season 13 finale of the NCIS: LA episode called Come Together.

NCIS: Los Angeles season finale date set

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale will debut on Sunday, May 22 at 9/8c on CBS. After that, the long summer hiatus will begin for the spin-off, but fans can still tune in the next night for the season finale of NCIS.

Due to the odd way that NCIS: LA Season 13 was presented, some fans may need to go back and watch or re-watch previous episodes from the fall and winter. Football, production delays, and awards shows caused the show to bounce around a bit on Sunday nights, which even resulted in two double-feature nights in primetime.

When everything is said and done with Season 13, there will have been 22 total episodes that have debuted. So for any fans that missed a few or just want to go back and re-watch some earlier content, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s a great resource for fans to make sure that they are current.

We also have some small NCIS: LA spoilers about Hetty Lange, and when fans are going to see her during another episode. She hasn’t appeared on the show since the Season 13 premiere.

For anyone who hasn’t heard, all three NCIS programs were renewed. It means Fall 2022 will bring us new seasons of NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.