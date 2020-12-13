NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 6 preview: A surprise is in store for Callen

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 6 airs on Sunday night and it marks the final new episode of 2020.

A lot is being advertised for the episode called If the Fates Allow, including someone from Callen’s past reappearing, Sam’s daughter making an appearance, and actress Moon Bloodgood guest-starring again.

In regard to the daughter of NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna (played by LL COOL J), a new actress is joining the show to take over the role of Kam Hanna. The show is aging-up the character and giving her a backstory that will crisscross with what Sam does for a career.

To top it all off, the new episode is going to air at a new time, as CBS is shifting the Sunday night schedules again. NCIS: LA will begin at 8/7c on December 13, immediately followed by a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS: LA – If the Fates Allow synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has revealed for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 6:

“Before Christmas, Hetty assigns Callen the case of his former foster brother and his wife who, upon reentry into the U.S., are framed for smuggling drugs across the border in her oxygen tanks. Also, Deeks is struggling with losing his job at NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

There is a lot to unpack, not just from the brief synopsis, but because of the people who are guest-starring in the episode. It gives quite a few reasons for people to tune in and make sure to watch the episode on Sunday night.

Thoughts on new NCIS: LA episode

It will be interesting to see Callen with his former foster brother, possibly making this a feel-good reunion for the holiday season.

In regard to Moon Bloodgood returning as Katherine Casillas (she was dating Sam previously), that could provide another interesting wrinkle to an episode that will bring back Kam Hanna.

And then there is the relationship between Kensi and Deeks. Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the show, recently revealed some spoilers about the future of Deeks on the show. Seeing Deeks mentioned in the synopsis raises hopes that the character could turn a corner soon.

Since this is also the final episode before the long winter hiatus, it’s entirely possible that the show could be left on a cliffhanger. In past years, the writers have used the fall finale to provide a good send-off for the show, so viewers might also see an ending that could be considered warm and fuzzy.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.