NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 4 preview: We All Fall…

On Sunday night, NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 4 will air on CBS.

This new episode is called We All Fall… and it marks the return of the show to Sunday nights.

The network took NCIS: NOLA off the schedule for a few weeks, going with a double-feature of NCIS: Los Angeles episodes last week.

Now, though, it’s time for Scott Bakula’s show to return for one last episode before the holiday break begins.

A quick NCIS: New Orleans recap

When we last saw the team in action, they were taking on a group of dirty cops when a key witness was murdered. Through the investigation, Dr. Wade (CCH Pounder) gets increasingly frustrated because it wasn’t the first time she had to deal with an officer killing someone.

That storyline was left a bit open-ended, so it is important for anyone who didn’t see NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 3 (called One of Our Own) to go back and watch it.

The episode came to a close with Pride hosting a small concert and Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) bringing her new girlfriend to attend.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 4 synopsis

CBS has released an in-depth synopsis for We All Fall… and it reads as follows:

“As the NCIS team continue to investigate the murder of an officer who was about to whistle blow on police misconduct within NOPD, Pride must get creative in order to finally get rid of the dirty cops. Also, the Mayor asks Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city and, as Covid continues to overwhelm the system, Wade finally addresses the toll it’s taken on her, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

There are a number of people who will be guest-starring in the new episode of the show. That includes Amanda Warren as Mayor Zahra Taylor, Alkoya Brunson as Mallory, Kimberli Alexis Flores as Detective Hidalgo, and Larry Mitchell as Detective Donovan Blakely.

New time for NCIS: New Orleans

CBS has revealed that it is shifting the Sunday night schedule — yet again — and that will impact fans of the NCIS spin-offs. This new episode of NCIS: NOLA will begin at 9/8c on CBS.

We hope that at some point in the near future, things will smooth out and allow Sunday night viewers to see their shows at the same times each week.

A powerful quote from Triple P to brighten your timeline today. 🙌🙌 #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/t63jmJJRTx — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) December 9, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans winter hiatus begins

It’s also important to point out again that this is the last new episode of NCIS: New Orleans in 2020. The show is beginning its winter break and will not be airing a repeat episode on December 20. On December 27, CBS will reshow an episode from Season 6.

Sunday night will also feature the last new episode of NCIS: LA for 2020.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.