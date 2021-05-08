NCIS: Los Angeles promo: Season 12, Episode 16 reveals Sam gets shot

Admiral Kilbride returns to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for a new episode of the show. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles promo for the next episode has been released and it focuses on a new case that the team is working on.

The NCIS: LA promo for Season 12, Episode 16 also shows that NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna is going to get shot while on the job.

It’s also not a stretch to conclude that this particular episode is going to tie in to what happened last week, and that there might just be some Russians pulling the strings.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA, the team had to go up against a guy who had obtained some deepfake technology that allowed him to mimick the voices and images of people on the team. He compromised the coms system and it led to a lot of interesting drama during the house.

The episode ended with Callen presenting Nell with a gift that Hetty had sent. It also had a note attached to it.

NCIS: Los Angeles promo for Signs of Change

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently airing for the May 9 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. This is Season 12, Episode 16 of the show and it is titled Signs of Change.

According to the synopsis from CBS, “When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it’s taken out of the country, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

In addition to Raquel McPeek Rodriguez guest-starring on the NCIS: LA cast for the episode, we will also see the return of Gerald McRaney as Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride.

There are only a few episodes of the show left the season, with the NCIS: LA season finale scheduled for Sunday, May 23. It means that every episode will have important components to it, especially with all of the unanswered questions that this season has presented. Like where is Hetty Lange?

Hetty has been missing before, and below is a video from Season 9 that shows when the NCIS: LA team was able to figure out where she was that particular time.

Some NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about Season 12

We do have some Hetty Lange spoilers here for readers who want to jump ahead. Only click on that link if you want to know what the future holds for the show, and it doesn’t directly impact what is going to be taking place on the next episode.

As a reminder, the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sunday, May 9.

