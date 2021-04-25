NCIS: Los Angeles news: Is it new tonight, when is season finale?

Callen and Roundtree work well together as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles news has been really positive over the past few days, with a renewal coming from CBS sitting at the top of the list.

CBS ordered NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, meaning the show will return with more new episodes in the fall. There has been some concern about whether or not the show would be returning, but that issue has been settled with the announcement from CBS.

Now that we know the NCIS: LA cast will be around for at least another year, we can return our focus to the current season. A lot has taken place already, including Anna getting abducted, Hetty heading out on a mysterious mission, and Nell taking over as the lead of the team.

We even got to see a lot of episodes that focused on Kam Hanna, the daughter of Sam Hanna. She could potentially have an impact on future seasons as well, especially if she decides to follow her dad into the Navy.

There are still a lot of questions left to answer this season, though, including whether or not Hetty is returning to NCIS. Actress Linda Hunt has been missed in Season 12 and though Nell has done just fine leading the team, Hetty had a way of doing her job that worked extremely well on the show.

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight?

For the evening of Sunday, April 25, CBS will be airing a repeat episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. The network is reshowing Season 12, Episode 4, which is called Cash Flow, and it dealt with an unemployed Deeks and a nervous Kensi looking into buying a house.

On the NCIS: Los Angeles TV schedule, the show is slated to return with new episodes on May 2.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale?

CBS will air the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale on Sunday, May 23. It has been scheduled for a while, with filming wrapping up early, and production working hard to get the episodes out in a timely manner.

While doing some press for the show, star Chris O’Donnell said fans will be “pleased” with the finale. That’s also good news, as there are a few storylines that we really want some resolution to before that long summer hiatus. Near the top of that particular list is some information on the future of Eric Beale and if he and Nell have a romantic future.

The month of May should be very interesting for fans of NCIS: LA, with the best news being that we can all tune in each Sunday night to see new content at 9/8c. There won’t be any additional breaks in the schedule and we are going to have a nice flow of new episodes before the show heads out on its break.

