NCIS: Los Angeles ending? Show boss worried about getting canceled

The NCIS: Los Angeles ending for Season 13 was intentional, with some feel-good storylines designed to potentially wrap up the drama in case CBS had decided to pull the plug.

The good news is that NCIS: LA Season 14 has been ordered by CBS, so the team is coming back for new missions in the fall. The boss even revealed some potential NCIS: LA spoilers about what will be covered.

The bad news, though, is that it appeared executive producer R. Scott Gemmill was worried about NCIS: Los Angeles getting canceled, leading to how the season finale was written.

Could this all be heavy foreshowing that NCIS: Los Angeles is ending in Season 14? If the ratings for the show take another dip, possibly due to the fact that NCIS: LA is moving timeslots again, it certainly seems like a possibility that CBS could move on.

NCIS: LA boss speaks about renewal concerns

“We didn’t know if we were going to be renewed,” NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider about why they went with that cheery season finale episode at the beach.

“If somebody’s watched your show for 13, 14 seasons, I think they deserve — and I say this as much as a fan as anything, but I want to watch that last episode and feel really good about the characters and the time I put into that show and want to be left with the thought that things keep going on in a good way for everyone,” Gemmill elaborated.

“So hopefully this isn’t our last season, but it quite possibly could be, so we’ll always keep that in the back of our mind, just in case we have to say goodbye to everyone,” Gemmill added with a slight hint that he wants NCIS: Los Angeles Season 15 to become a reality.

More news from the world of NCIS

Some intense NCIS spoilers for Season 20 were revealed, suggesting there is a lot of drama and intrigue that will play out during the next television season. We also know that Gary Cole is returning to the NCIS cast, so he will be able to take his character (Alden Parker) deeper into the cliffhanger storyline.

An NCIS producer also spoke about bringing back Michael Weatherly for some more episodes, which is something that is now possible after Weatherly left his new show (Bull). That could be an interesting treat for NCIS fans.

Even though the long summer hiatus has begun, NCIS: Los Angeles fans can still stream episodes from the past using Paramount+. It’s a great way to look back at some of the classic installments that featured Hetty Lange.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns to CBS in Fall 2022.