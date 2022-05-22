NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Come Together – Season 13, Episode 22

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale will spend a lot of time on Callen and Anna. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the episode called Come Together is packed with familiar faces as the family-centric installment arrives on Sunday night.

NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 22 debuts on May 22, and this marks the Spring 2022 finale for the drama. From the early information that has come out for the night, it appears to be a lot less dramatic than the previous installment.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA, which was called Down the Rabbit Hole, the deepfake storyline came to a close, with Katya getting killed by Joelle Taylor. The night was packed with drama, including some segments designed to make it look like main characters had been killed.

“The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna, on the 13th season finale,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Come Together

The primary components of the NCIS: LA cast will lead the night. That includes Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen, LL COOL J as Sam Hanna, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks.

We should also see Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree, and Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride.

You heard the boss. The season finale of #NCISLA is TONIGHT at 9/8c. Don't be tardy to the party. ⌚

NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars for Come Together

Extremely notable guest stars as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Come Together include Bar Paly as Anna Kolcheck, Vyto Ruginis as Arkady Kolcheck, Natalia Del Riego as Rosa Reyes, and Richard Gant as Raymond Hanna.

Additional guest stars will be Duncan Campbell as Agent Castor, Eugene Young as Sang, Cyd Strittmatter as Ms. Janice King, Sara Young Chandler as Amanda Chen, Lesley Boone as Nina Barnes, Sasha Clements as Katya Miranova, and Karolina Szymczak as Vavara.

Having Katya and Vavara pop up as part of the season finale raises some questions, but we will all need to tune in on Sunday night to find out why they are getting episode credit.

Cheesing from cheek to cheek because it's #NCISLA FINALE NIGHT. 😄🎉 The action starts TONIGHT at 9/8c — drop your predictions below. 👇

For fans of the show who haven’t heard the news yet, NCIS: Los Angeles is changing timeslots for Season 14. This is a big deal for the series, especially after the show has moved days and timeslots so many times in the past.

From elsewhere in the world of NCIS, NCIS star Sean Murray actually teased a Gibbs return, which has led to a lot of buzz about how the show will come to a close this season. Could we even see more of Gibbs during NCIS Season 20?

And regarding NCIS, the show asked fans if Dr. Palmer and Agent Knight should date, leading to many responses from viewers who follow them closely on social media. Will the fans get rewarded for their opinions?

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.