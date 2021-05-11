NCIS: Hilarious clip of Gibbs using his first tablet reveals episode guest star

Mark Harmon will be featured in an important episode of NCIS called Unseen Improvements. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS sneak peek for the episode called Unseen Improvements has been revealed by the network. The clip provides a few laughs and a character we haven’t see in a while.

On the last episode of NCIS, Gibbs testified against a criminal who was scheming to steal money from people in the Navy. Unfortunately, the defense attorney got Gibbs to admit that he crossed the line in his arrest of the dog murderer earlier in the season.

Gibbs continues to be suspended, with that court case not helping matters at all. When the May 11 episode of NCIS gets going, we will find Gibbs at home with his new adopted dog. That’s when he finds a package that is buzzing.

This new episode is also going to feature a character from Gibbs’ past, but it’s not the one showing up in the sneak peek shared below. That will come later in the episode, and fans are going to love seeing that moment.

NCIS sneak peek for Unseen Improvements

As seen in the clip below, Gibbs’ first reaction is to put the buzzing box to his ear, possibly out of fear that it could be a bomb. It gets better from there. Then we get to see Ducky and his smiling face on the other end of the video call. It’s well worth watching this clip more than once.

Having David McCallum back as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard is a nice treat for this episode, especially since it was entirely unexpected. While Ducky is still technically a part of the NCIS cast, he rarely appears on the show now. His character is enjoying life after retiring and he has full confidence in his replacement, Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen).

Getting to see Ducky in a new episode is a welcome change of pace from recent installments of NCIS, with fans frequently noting that they miss seeing him on the show. Make sure to tune in for the Tuesday, May 11 episode of the show at 8/7c to see it all play out.

NCIS Season 19 has been ordered

Great news was revealed in that NCIS Season 19 has been ordered by CBS. It means we get to look forward to more new episodes of the show arriving in the fall of 2021.

Plus, the season finale for this year should be a good one as well, even though we are a tad worried about the NCIS set photos that Wilmer Valderrama shared.

For the final two episodes of Season 18, a new recurring character is joining the NCIS cast. She could be viewed as someone taking the place of Jack Sloane within the storylines, but her character comes from an entirely different background. It will be very exciting to see how she is worked into these upcoming episodes, and CBS has also stated that she could possibly return for NCIS Season 19.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.