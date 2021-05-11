NCIS promo: Season 18, Episode 14 hints at dramatic character return

The new episode of NCIS brings back a character from the past to eat with Gibbs again. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS promo for Season 18, Episode 14, indicates some drama is coming on Tuesday night, but it doesn’t show that there is a character returning to the show.

Within the synopsis for the NCIS episode called Unseen Improvements, though, we learn the name of the person who is going to be sitting across from the table to eat with Gibbs in that image above.

If you want to be surprised by the person who returns to the NCIS cast for the May 11 episode, turn back now, and just make sure to tune in for the new episode at 8/7c on CBS. For everyone else, continue reading, but make sure to start thinking about Season 17.

On NCIS Season 18, Episode 14, the young boy named Phineas is returning to the show. This is the young man who lived next door to Gibbs for a while but was later revealed to be the son of a killer who was targeting Ziva David. It was a shocking revelation midway through the last season of NCIS.

Actor Jack Fisher (he plays Phineas) was always really good in the scenes he shared with Mark Harmon, and we fully expect that to take place again this week.

NCIS May 11 episode synopsis

The full synopsis for this new episode is shared below, and it is from that where we get information that is valuable for people who have only seen the new CBS TV promo and wondered who might be getting “kidnapped,” as Gibbs puts it.

“NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (Jack Fisher), Gibbs’ former neighbor, on NCIS.”

NCIS TV promo for Unseen Improvements

In the NCIS promo below for the episode airing on May 11, we see Gibbs springing into action, despite still being on suspension. It is clear that he feels it is important for him to get back to work, and it is because of what we learned in the synopsis that it makes more sense.

From the early promotional material for the new episode, we have seen that Gibbs and Phineas are going to sit down for a meal together. Hopefully, it all comes at the end of the episode after we learn that Phineas is going to be okay again.

Is this case a reason for Gibbs to work with Vance and get back on the job? Could this lead to him getting away from his suspension and taking his spot as the leader of the NCIS team again? We sure hope so.

Below is a scene from the Season 17 episode where Gibbs really gets to meet his new neighbors.

NCIS season finale approaching quickly

Counting the May 11 NCIS episode, there are only three new episodes before the summer break. Beginning with the May 18 NCIS episode, we are going to see a new member of the cast, with the writers looking ahead to what could take place in the fall.

NCIS Season 19 has been ordered by CBS, so now we can go into the Season 18 finale without any worries about the show coming to an end. And the finale should be a good one, even though we might be worried about the NCIS set photos that Wilmer Valderrama shared.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.