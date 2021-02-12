NCIS hiatus: Viewers have a wait until next new Season 18 episode

Emily Wickersham is great as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

As NCIS viewers try to recover from the shocking death of a character on the last episode, another hiatus for the show has begun at CBS.

The death of Breena Palmer on Season 18, Episode 7 caught people off-guard mostly because it took place off-screen. Instead, Dr. Jimmy Palmer referenced the death of his wife as the show did a time jump.

Rather than following up that episode with another new one, CBS has placed NCIS on another short hiatus. It means that viewers are going to have to wait a little while until the next new episode of the show airs on TV.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Over the next two weeks, rebroadcast episodes will be shown in the 8/7c time slot each Tuesday night on CBS. The next new episode of the show won’t even come until March 2021.

When is NCIS Season 18, Episode 8 air date?

The next new episode of NCIS is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, March 2. It is called True Believer and there are some heavy hints that it is going to include the exit of another character.

It’s definitely an episode that fans will want to watch live, as it could lead to one of those scenes that immediately spread around social media. Maybe not as much as when Palmer’s wife was just suddenly gone, but it should be a memorable moment nonetheless.

NCIS schedule of episodes

On the evening of Tuesday, February 16, CBS will re-show the 400th episode of NCIS. This is the one where Young Gibbs met Young Ducky for the first time. The episode is called Everything Starts Somewhere and it was Season 18, Episode 2. For viewers who didn’t get a chance to watch it, there are some intriguing scenes between Young Gibbs and Young Ducky.

Read More Who is leaving NCIS during Season 18 in 2021?

Then, on Tuesday, February 23, CBS will re-show the episode called Blood and Treasure. This was Season 18, Episode 3 and it delved further into the investigation that Gibbs and Fornell were carrying out into the drug ring. It’s not exactly the best stand-alone episode to re-watch, but it is the one that came right after No. 400.

That wraps up the month of February and takes NCIS viewers into March. Luckily, the first Tuesday night of March arrives quickly, and that is where the episode called True Believer will debut.

We will make sure to pass on any specific NCIS spoilers that we learn about Season 18, Episode 8, but the early hints indicate that something big is going to take place. Don’t miss it.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.