NCIS brings back exciting character as a guest star in new episode

NCIS will soon debut a new episode that features an exciting character that hasn’t appeared in a spell.

CBS is also running a promo that hints this particular character has gone rogue.

“When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – disheveled and bloodied – for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down,” reads the beginning of the synopsis for NCIS Season 20, Episode 12.

“Also, McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show,” continues the synopsis.

From the TV promo shared below, it is clear that the “old pal” returning to the show is NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer.

Played by actor Zane Holtz, Sawyer knows Agent Nick Torres quite well.

It’s also interesting to note that Zane and Wilmer Valderrama are good friends outside of the show, having met years before their time on NCIS.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 12 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that is running for the January 23 episode of NCIS. This new installment is called Big Rig, and it has all the makings of a great story.

This will be the first time during Season 20 that Sawyer has popped up, with his last appearance coming on Season 19, Episode 12 (Fight or Flight).

More details from the NCIS episode called Big Rig

Additional guest stars for the new NCIS episode include Nancy Youngblut as Joanna “Mama Jo” Dalton, Alex Mortensen as Emmet, David Meunier as Wade Cutler, and Kaipo Schwab as FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Liam McCullers.

Big Rig is also directed by Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance on the show.

Regarding Zane Holtz returning to the NCIS cast (as Agent Sawyer), he left a note about it and a fun photo on the Instagram post shared below.

More news from the NCISVerse

Some sad news has come out from the world of NCIS, with CBS canceling NCIS: Los Angeles this week.

The spin-off comes to an end after 14 seasons, and the NCIS: LA cast members are posting about it online.

In a rare post on social media, Chris O’Donnell even thanked the fans, popping up on his account to let everyone know how he feels.

So far, there has been no news about NCIS Season 21 or NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 taking place during the next television season, but the ratings have been pretty good.

Updated ratings from the NCIS crossover event were extremely impressive for the show, with millions of additional viewers tuning in for the big night.

Stay tuned, because as soon as CBS makes an announcement about further renewals or cancellations, Monsters and Critics will pass on that news.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.