NBC reveals premiere dates for Law & Order Thursdays

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) team up for a new case on a Law & Order crossover. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursday fans now have a date for when the new night of drama begins.

NBC has released its fall 2022-23 primetime schedule, which includes the premiere dates for Law & Order Season 22, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24, and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4.

This promises some fantastic drama for all three shows beginning in late September.

Law & Order Thursdays forms

A year ago, the idea of Law & Order Thursdays was different from what it is today.

After renewing Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC planned to have the two shows joined by the new spin-off, titled For the Defense. This would have examined crimes through a defense attorney firm.

But in July of 2021, NBC halted the development of the series amid creative issues. That left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime to carry the night alongside The Blacklist.

NBC decided instead to revive the original Law & Order for Season 21 to kick off a new night which began in February 2022.

It’s been successful in the ratings, earning all three shows renewal for the next year. Now, NBC has announced the schedule, which has all three series premiering on September 22.

It will follow the same schedule as Law & Order, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and wrapping up with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

This will mean some intriguing developments for all three shows.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this year?

All three shows are undergoing some behind-the-scenes shifts, which may play into the coming year.

Law & Order will adjust to the departure of Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) with no word on how his exit will be handled.

Mehcad Brooks will join as the yet-unnamed new partner for Jeffrey Donovan’s Frank Cosgrove.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit saw the departure of long-time showrunner Warren Leight. David Graziano will be taking over for Season 24.

The season may touch on dangling subplots, including former ADA Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) seeming to confess his feelings for Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Law & Order: Organized Crime likewise had a showrunner switch, with Ilene Chaiken leaving without warning in February. Bryan Goluboff will become the new showrunner.

The Season 2 finale hinted that cop Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) killed mobster Preston Webb while Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) dealt with her wife leaving her after Bell arrested her corrupt boss.

Also, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) was wrestling with the legacy of his cop father not being the great man Stabler thought he was.

With production set to begin in a few weeks and a date set, Law & Order Thursdays promise to bring even more drama to the fall season for a full year of action.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 premiere at 8/7 September 22 on NBC.