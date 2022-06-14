Law & Order recruits Supergirl vet for Season 22

Mehcad Brooks joins Law & Order for Season 22. Pic credit: The CW

Law & Order has found its newest cop.

Mehcad Brooks, best known as James Olsen on the CW’s Supergirl, will join the show as its new detective, replacing Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard.

This marks the first major cast change since the classic series’s revival began and Brooks adding a new face to the drama.

The Law & Order casting revolving door continues

If there’s one thing Law & Order fans are used to, it’s that almost no one stays on the show forever.

While Sam Waterston has played Jack McCoy since the show’s fifth season, the rest of the series has endured a long history of cast changes, with actors coming and going. Some lasted years while others only went a single season.

When NBC revived the series for Season 21, that change continued as Waterston’s McCoy was joined by Anthony Anderson, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard.

Anderson had played the part for the show’s last three seasons before its cancellation in 2010. He was paired with Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), with the pair doing well despite a few clashes.

However, shortly after the Season 21 finale, Anderson announced he was leaving the series. The actor had signed only a one-season deal and seemed happy to only be around to get the revival on its feet before leaving.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, his replacement has been named and it’s a face familiar to TV fans.

Who is Mehcad Brooks?

Mehcad Brooks on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 13. Pic credit: NBC

Born in Texas in 1980, Mehcad Brooks worked as a model before moving into acting. His first major role was playing Alfre Woodward’s son on the second season of Desperate Housewives.

He continued with various movie and TV roles such as Dollhouse, True Blood, and a starring role on the USA Network dramedy Necessary Roughness.

Brooks’ biggest role was playing James Olsen on the CBS/CW series Supergirl. That included Jimmy transforming into the costumed hero Guardian.

Brooks left the show in its fifth season but returned for the series finale.

Brooks also played Jax in the 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat.

Brooks does have experience with Law & Order. He guest-starred in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 13 episode “Personal Fouls” as a basketball star dealing with the abuse of his coach.

This marks the first addition to the series since the revival. It was already announced that Waterston would return as McCoy, but no confirmation on the rest of the cast.

There are no details yet on Brooks’ character, but his arrival will boost Law & Order with a new face for Season 22 to spark the series more.

Law & Order Season 22 airs Thursdays this fall on NBC.