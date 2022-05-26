Law & Order: Organized Crime gets new showrunner for Season 3

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have a new boss for Season 3.

NBC has confirmed that Bryan Goluboff will become the new showrunner for the hit spin-off. He’s replacing Ilene Chaiken, who departed without warning in February.

While his hiring is new, Goluboff does have the experience to help the show for its new season.

Who is the new showrunner and how will he change Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Bryan Goluboff broke out in 1995 by writing the screenplay for The Basketball Diaries, an early role for Leonardo DiCaprio. Goluboff does have experience with the Law & Order franchise.

He joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as a co-executive producer in Season 13, right after Meloni departed the series.

Goluboff’s TV credits include Smash, In Treatment, and Mr. Mercedes. He is also an executive producer on the upcoming country music drama series George and Tammy starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

Law & Order: Organized Crime isn’t the only Law & Order series undergoing a showrunner change. Warren Leight stepped down as showrunner of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit following its Season 23 finale with no replacement yet named.

Given that production on Season 3 is still a few months away, Goluboff will have time to get used to his new job and help form the season storyline. It’s unsure if he’ll continue some of the plot threads begun by Chaiken or try to shift the show in a new direction.

As it stands now, a new showrunner promises to give Law & Order: Organized Crime a fresh air when it debuts this fall while keeping to the drama and excitement fans love.

Law & Order: Organized Crime and its showrunner shifts

While Dick Wolf is the overall producer of the Law & Order franchise, he’s far too busy with his other series to handle the day-to-day operations from storylines to production.

Thus, it falls on a variety of showrunners to handle these issues. When Law & Order: Organized Crime began in 2021, Matt Olmstead was named the initial showrunner.

Months before the show premiered, Olmstead stepped down and was replaced by Ilene Chaiken, who handled the first two seasons of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) working for a special task force.

Chaiken suddenly left as showrunner in February with no given reason for her exit. She was briefly replaced by Barry O’Brien, already a co-executive producer.

Chaiken had overseen the storylines for the Season 2 finale as Stabler brought down the corrupt police unit called the Brotherhood. He also had to deal with his late father not being the hero cop he thought he was.

Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) was hit hard when she arrested her wife Denise’s boss, corrupt Congressman Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones). That led to Denise leaving Bell and taking their son.

Another major storyline was mobster Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson) being shot dead. A final scene hinted that undercover cop Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) may have done it to avenge Webb killing her father.

With the season wrapped up, the question was who would take over for Season 3, which has now been answered.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Seasons 1&2 streaming on Peacock and Hulu.