Michael Strahan misses fourth day at GMA as he reveals new partnership

Michael Strahan was noticeably absent from his fourth-straight episode of Good Morning America, which may have some viewers concerned.

He appeared in a wild GMA segment with Robin Roberts earlier this week but has not been in the studio since last week.

Rebecca Jarvis replaced Strahan during his absences this week. Jarvis appeared at the desk with regular GMA anchors Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Prior to his GMA absences, Strahan attended a college basketball game with his twin daughters this weekend.

That gave him some quality time with his recovering daughter, Isabella, and her sister Sophia.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition, the Pro Football Hall of Famer recently revealed a new partnership that may have him occupied.

Strahan misses fourth GMA episode amid partnership news

Thursday’s GMA featured a trio of Roberts, Stephanopoulos, and Jarvis, without mentioning where Strahan was.

On Wednesday, The Micahel Strahan Brand and Strahan’s business partner, Constance Schwartz, shared news of their latest partnership via an Instagram post.

The caption read, “We are thrilled to announce that MSX by Michael Strahan™ is now the official off-field apparel partner for the UFL!”

They also teased “epic game day moments and exclusive game day offers,” so interested parties should stay tuned.

The UFL is the United Football League, a rebranded league featuring a combination of eight former teams from the USFL and XFL.

The XFL was purchased by a group that included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson several years ago. The WWE star, actor, and entrepreneur announced the rebranded league late last year.

UFL’s inaugural season starts on March 30 with four teams playing: the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Arlington Renegades, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

“Becoming the first Official Off-Field Apparel partner of the UFL is not just an opportunity to showcase our brand in a groundbreaking way; it also demonstrates the off-the-field opportunities and ventures players can have,” Strahan said, according to the UFL’s report.

The official USL Shop offers various items from the collection, including shirts, tank tops, pants, sweatshirts, and more.

Strahan’s daughter continues her recovery after health scare

It’s unknown how long Strahan will remain absent from GMA as he could be spending additional time with his family.

In several health updates last week, Isabella Strahan revealed her recent procedures and emergency surgery.

Late last year, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare brain cancer tumor, which involved surgery to remove the tumor.

That was followed by rehabilitation, radiotherapy, and additional tests and procedures.

She began chemotherapy treatments several weeks ago and started to experience fevers, resulting in trips to the hospital. Eventually, one trip turned into an extended stay and another surgery to attempt to address the health concern.

However, she’s since been released from the hospital and returned home for a surprise visit from her favorite singer, Bryson Tiller.

Strahan helped arrange singer’s surprise visit to meet Isabella

In a recent video update on Isabella’s official YouTube channel, footage revealed her dad with rapper Fat Joe, Tiller, and others before they went upstairs to his home.

Isabella was joyful and emotional as she showed excitement that her favorite singer walked into her home.

Her dad revealed that he had reached out to Fat Joe, who then contacted Tiller. Strahan shared that the singer flew in just to visit Isabella, brightening her day. He presented her with a gift bag and spent time hanging out.

Based on recent video updates on her official YouTube channel, Isabella appears to be doing better now that she’s home from the hospital and met Tiller, whom she called the “man of my dreams.”