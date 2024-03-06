Michael Strahan’s daughter undergoes emergency surgery

Michael Strahan’s daughter was back in the hospital as she revealed she underwent an unexpected surgery, and later shared she was “screaming in pain” from another.

Earlier this year, Isabella Strahan shared her medical diagnosis with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and viewers.

Her father, who appears regularly with Roberts on GMA, was by his daughter’s side for support and additional comments throughout the interview.

Isabella revealed she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer tumor, which she had removed.

However, her journey didn’t end there. She’s continued with further tests and treatment for her recovery, including recently beginning chemotherapy.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a video update on Tuesday, March 5, she shared about returning to the hospital as she’d experienced several fevers.

Isabella revealed her unexpected surgery following hospitalization for fevers

During her health update vlog on Tuesday, Isabella shared that she had experienced a lot of fevers recently, and when her temperature reached over 100.4 degrees, it meant she had to go to the hospital.

She spent three days in the hospital for various procedures, including getting an MRI and a blood transfusion, and her chemo port cleaned. By then, she was ready to get back home.

Despite being discharged after that, Isabella returned to the hospital within 12 hours with what she called the “worst fever” she thought she’d had so far.

Although she said she didn’t feel as bad as with other recent fevers, Isabella later revealed that she would have an unexpected surgery.

Over halfway through the video, footage showed her father seated in a chair near her bedside. Isabella also revealed she had fun items that people brought her, including sparkly colored lights on the ceiling and coloring pages to keep her busy.

The following day, it was time to have surgery. Footage revealed her father in the room with his girlfriend, Kayla Quick. Strahan’s ex-wife, Jean Muggli (Isabella’s mom), was also there.

“I have surgery last minute now to drain fluid from the back of my head. So they’re just going to stick a needle in my head and drain it,” Isabella indicated in her Tuesday vlog, adding she’d be “under anesthesia.”

“Not what I planned to do. I didn’t plan on coming back to the hospital. So bye, guys. Wish me luck,” she said before signing off.

Isabella’s dad, Michael Strahan, previously shared an update about her fever and hospitalization on the February 21 episode of GMA, indicating she’d been at the hospital longer than expected.

On Wednesday, she shared a new video update in which she spoke about being “nervous” at the hospital as she was about to have a second craniotomy.

“Hey, vlog,” Isabella said at the start of her video, revealing she thought it was “Saturday night at like 12.”

She then detailed getting “another craniotomy,” which would involve cutting open the scar from her first surgery to clean it and possibly remove the bone that was there to put a plate in.

Isabella indicated she was “more nervous” about this second craniotomy compared to her first because she wasn’t sure “what recovery would look like” afterward.

She shared footage from the following day, indicating she woke up around 7 a.m. and said she was about to have the surgery as “the first person in the operating room.”

In footage right after her surgery, Isabella seemed groggy as she was lying in a hospital bed with her neck and head wrapped in bandages.

“Hey, vlog, I’m in so much pain,” she revealed, adding, “This sucks.”

“I was in so much pain earlier. I was like screaming. This is not fun,” she said with a slight laugh about it.

Isabella said during this surgery, the doctors and medical staff cleaned out her scar from the first surgery and replaced the bone in that area with a titanium plate.

“So now I’m part titanium,” she joked in the update, adding, “Hopefully- we believe this is what’s causing all my fevers and why I’ve been in the hospital for a week.”

She admitted she wasn’t feeling her best and was in “a lot of pain” but was hoping to return home soon.

Michael Strahan shared about his daughter’s fever and ongoing health situation in February

Monsters and Critics reported Strahan updated GMA viewers several weeks ago about his daughter’s newest health concerns, as she was experiencing a fever and spent more time in the hospital.

During the February 21 installment of ABC’s program, Strahan spoke about his daughter’s initial medulloblastoma diagnosis and her filming about the ongoing medical situation.

“She’s bravely documented her journey on YouTube in hopes of helping other people with the same diagnosis feel supported and to know that they are not alone,” he told GMA viewers.

GMA included scenes from one of Isabella’s vlogs, which included Strahan kissing his daughter’s forehead in a hospital room.

“Last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes,” he told his colleagues Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

During the segment, he said he hoped his daughter would return home from the hospital the same day.

He called it “tough” to see his daughter going through it but also said she is a “tough lady.”

Roberts asked Strahan how he was doing throughout his daughter’s health situation.

“I’m good. I’m good,” Strahan told his colleagues, adding, “I’ve got you guys here supporting me and know that so many people have gone through it and all reach out to send their love and send their support.”