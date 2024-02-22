Michael Strahan reveals his daughter is hospitalized for health concern amid recovery from brain cancer tumor

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan’s daughter is back in the hospital with another concern during her ongoing battle with a brain cancer tumor.

Michael appeared on Wednesday’s installment of GMA alongside his main co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

At the start of the show, the trio introduced the program’s upcoming stories, which included Michael narrating a preview of a piece on Taylor Swift’s private jet.

Right after that, Roberts narrated a preview of a story close to home for Michael, involving his 19-year-old daughter.

“Valiant fight. This morning, Michael’s daughter Isabella documenting her cancer treatment. Keeping a bright smile on her beautiful face,” she said in a preview bit, indicating they would have an update on her chemotherapy.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Later in the program, Michael spoke about his daughter and her current situation with being hospitalized.

“Michael, I know our viewers have been waiting for this update from you,” Roberts said to her colleague.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke about how his daughter Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in October 2023. That led to her having surgery to remove the tumor, followed by rehabilitation and chemotherapy treatments.

As Michael shared during the segment, Isabella first revealed the diagnosis and ongoing battle alongside her dad in an interview conducted by Roberts last month on GMA.

“She’s bravely documented her journey on YouTube in hopes of helping other people with the same diagnosis feel supported and to know that they are not alone,” Michael said before the February 21 GMA segment.

He said since Isabella started chemo this month, they wanted to share how she’s been doing.

Michael provided additional remarks after sharing scenes from her latest update vlog on GMA.

Michael Strahan updated GMA viewers on his daughter Isabella. Pic credit: ABC

“She’s been going through it and fighting through it. Last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes,” he shared.

Michael revealed he thought he’d taken her for a short hospital visit to get checked out, but it turned into three days.

“Hopefully, she’ll be home today,” Michael told his colleagues Roberts and Stephanopolous.

Roberts turned to ask her co-host and friend how he was doing with everything.

“I’m good. I’m good,” he said, adding, “I’ve got you guys here supporting me and know that so many people have gone through it and all reach out to send their love and send their support.”

Michael said while nothing that has happened with Isabella’s situation has been unexpected, that it’s still “tough to see her go through it.”

However, he shared she’s a “tough young lady” and he knew she “would make it through.”

The segment from Good Morning America also arrived on YouTube (below) and showed scenes from Isabella’s recent vlog about starting chemo.

Some of the video footage included her in the hospital room discussing concerns over things “going wrong.” She said she was “stressing herself out” but still chuckled over it and stayed positive.

Her twin sister, Sophia, was there in the room with her, along with Michael’s girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

Isabella also revealed her mother, Jean Muggli, was there earlier along with another relative to provide her company and support.

Michael showed up in the footage as he brought Isabella’s favorite Chick-fil-A order to her at the hospital.

“Have to follow the protocol. You have to wash your hands first. So, you want to wash your hands. You’ve got to wear a mask. Everything is hands free,” he explained after he’d entered the building.

A smiling Isabella was then shown enjoying her “potatoes for breakfast” as Michael planted a kiss on his daughter’s head.

“My specialty is a loaded baked potato with lots of cheese, lots of sour cream,” Isabella explained in another part of the footage.

Later, Isabella appeared at home and explained how everything was hurting, but she was happy to have returned for her “first time home in like a month.”

Isabella is continuing to share vlogs about her ongoing battle with the brain cancer tumor. They’ve included a look at her chemotherapy and other treatments so that others can gain insight if they’re going through a similar situation.

After the footage appeared on GMA, Roberts also expressed Michael’s daughter has an “attitude of wanting to share.”

“And I know that she’s helping to raise funds through her vlog,” she said, referring to how all proceeds go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

“So many people have reached out and said, ‘Thank you for doing this, this has really helped us,’ and all that support that she’s getting from people she doesn’t know on top of people that she does know has kept her in a very positive space,” Michael expressed.