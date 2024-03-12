Michael Strahan replaced on GMA as he misses show after spending time with daughter following surgery

Michael Strahan has missed Good Morning America following recent reports of his daughter’s surgery.

Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter, Isabella Strahan, revealed she had brain surgery as she continues her recovery after the removal of a brain cancer tumor late last year.

Strahan has been absent from various episodes of GMA as his daughter’s recovery continues, and another familiar anchor has replaced him.

On Monday’s installment, viewers were greeted by Robin Roberts with GMA’s other regular, George Stephanopoulos.

Rebecca Jarvis was back as a replacement, filling in for Strahan during the show.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Strahan was once again missing on Tuesday, with Jarvis in his spot alongside Roberts and Stephanopoulos.

Michael Strahan attended a basketball game with his daughters

The former NFL star’s recent absences from GMA arrived after he’d spent time with Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia.

The trio attended this past Saturday’s basketball game at Duke University as the Blue Devils played their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Per The Sun, Sophia shared a photo from the game on her social media, where she tagged her dad and sister.

That image showed the college basketball game in progress, with Duke losing to North Carolina, 54-46.

Strahan’s daughter, Sophia, attends Duke, while Isabella attends the University of Southern California.

Last month, Strahan was seen attending a game with Sophia and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, and a Twitter account shared a fan photo of them in the crowd.

Shoutout Michael Strahan for being at the Duke game tonight! 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/lCXH6F06Gt — Blue Devil Central (@BlueDevilCenter) February 8, 2024

While Strahan often supports Sophia’s school at their events, they witnessed a loss to their ACC rivals in Saturday’s final regular season game. They’ll next play in the ACC Tournament and then the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.

Isabella revealed emergency surgery and a surprise visit from her favorite singer

Strahan’s recent appearance at the Duke game and subsequent absences from GMA arrived after Isabella revealed her emergency surgery.

As she revealed on GMA in an interview earlier this year, she began suffering worsening headaches while away for college. That caused concern as her family took her to get checked out, and she was diagnosed with a rare condition known as medulloblastoma.

It resulted in surgery to remove a brain cancer tumor, followed by radiotherapy, rehabilitation, and other tests. She began chemotherapy treatments within the past several weeks.

Last week, Isabella uploaded several vlogs on her YouTube channel with updates about her health. In one, she spoke about experiencing several fevers, which put her in the hospital for tests and ultimately required another surgery.

She revealed after a surgery that she was “screaming in pain” after, as they had to cut into the scar on her head from her previous surgery to clean things up. Isabella also had her head wrapped in bandages following the procedure.

Isabella has had various procedures, treatments, and surgeries performed at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center and spent time with her father and sister at the college game.

In addition, she recently shared that she met the “man of [her] dreams” as singer Bryson Tiller stopped by Strahan’s home to brighten Isabella’s spirits.

In her GMA interview earlier this year, Isabella said she was looking forward to when she could return to USC and enjoy her “school experience.”