Robin Roberts parties with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during GMA absence for travel

Viewers tuning in for the recent Good Morning America episodes haven’t seen Robin Roberts as part of the trio of anchors at the desk.

A replacement anchor filled in for Roberts on the last three installments of ABC’s morning show, assisting Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and others with featured news stories.

Meanwhile, Roberts is having fun away from the show based on recent reveals and segments.

During a GMA episode last week, she shared her travel plans, which included an interview in Iowa with college basketball star Caitlin Clark, the new all-time points leader for NCAA Division I.

While in Iowa, the longtime TV host and anchor indicated she was headed to Nashville, Tennessee. She later revealed she was partying and having fun with married country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to her Instagram, Roberts shared a video clip with some behind-the-scenes footage from her GMA assignment in Nashville.

Roberts visits Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood amid GMA studio absence

While Roberts wasn’t in GMA’s New York studio for the past three days, that didn’t mean she wasn’t working for the show.

Among her recent trips was time spent in Nashville with Brooks and Yearwood, which included an interview and a visit to their new bar.

The GMA host shared an Instagram video where she greeted the country stars and walked around to see the venue.

“I always love spending time with my dear friends @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood…so thrilled they invited @GMA to come check out their new spot @friendsbarnash. Can’t wait to come back!” Roberts captioned her post.

Robin’s video also featured a GMA Live Nashville sign and logo as part of the story she did there.

Brooks talked about Friends in Low Places with Roberts

Brooks’ new bar is the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. It’s located in Nashville, known as “Music City” due to its significance in music, specifically the country music genre.

Music talents who launched their careers in the area include Brooks, Faith Hill, and Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, Roberts appeared with Brooks inside his bar in front of a crowd for a live GMA segment. She presented her story about the history behind that region of Tennessee and then interviewed Brooks in his bar.

He mentioned that he chose Friends in Low Places instead of Garth Brooks’ Bar because many people today are more likely to know the name of his popular song rather than his name.

“Let’s get a place where everyone’s welcome. Everybody’s good,” Brooks told Roberts as part of why he opened this bar.

“Well, the first thing as you walk through the door, hopefully, you go, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ But as you’re here, hopefully [with] the people that serve this place, the people that are in this place, you feel love,” Brooks said of the experience at his bar.

He also gushed about his wife Trisha’s contributions to the menu at the new bar, joking that he’s “Mr. Yearwood” at home and in the bar where his wife plays a significant role.

Trisha appeared in additional footage during Roberts’ GMA report from Nashville, including a segment where she cooked with the couple.

During Roberts’ three-day absence from GMA, ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis filled in with Strahan and Stephanopolous.

In addition to her trips to Iowa and Nashville, Roberts also said she had a trip to L.A. planned as part of her travel. She recently appeared in an ABC Nightline interview with supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The GMA anchor mentioned during her time on the show that she loves traveling because her father was in the Air Force.

Roberts is expected to return to Good Morning America next week following a busy past several days traveling the country while working.