MacGyver Season 5 premiere release date set by CBS

CBS has unveiled its Friday night lineup for the 2020-21 television season and just revealed the release date for its upcoming shows, including MacGyver Season 5.

MacGyver Season 5 will premiere on December 4, 2020.

Deadline reports that MacGyver Season 5 will officially premiere on Friday night, December 4, at 8/7c. It will be the opening show for the CBS drama lineup.

MacGyver will be followed by Magnum P.I. Season 3 at 9/8c and then by Blue Bloods Season 11 at 10/9c.

These are the latest announced dates for CBS, which has already premiered 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, The Amazing Race, Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Coming soon are the premieres of NCIS, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., The Unicorn, SEAL Team, and Bull.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

MacGyver Season 4 was shut down early, and the season didn’t have a chance to end when it was supposed to. It was a sudden shutdown with no warning.

It is not clear how many episodes didn’t air. The first three seasons featured 21, 23, and 22 episodes. The fourth season concluded after just 13 episodes, so a lot was remaining for the season.

The season ended with the Codex threat still in play, and while the leader of the group Gwendolyn (Jeri Ryan) died, her replacement in Leland (Tobin Bell, Saw) is there now to make MacGyver’s life a living hell.

Here is how CBS described what fans could expect from the Season 5 premiere of MacGyver.

Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face, on the fifth season premiere of MACGYVER, Friday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Guest stars for the Season 5 premiere of MacGyver include Jessie T. Usher (Vincent), Jean Brassard (Egor), Annabelle Acosta (Paula), Enzo D’Agata (Luis), Vannessa Vasquez (Jane/Fake Paula), Juan Pablo Gamboa (Gustavo Salazar), Eugenie Bondurant (Susie), and Brittany Pena (Doorwoman).

MacGyver Season 5 premieres on Friday night, December 4, at 8/7c on CBS.