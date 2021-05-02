Loki Season 2 reportedly preparing to start filming

Tom Hiddelston and Owen Wilson in Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

Loki Season 1 hits Disney+ in June and brings Thor’s half brother back for some time travel fun.

The first two Marvel Cinematic Universe series was WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

WandaVision seems like it was a one-off series, although Wanda will return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will lead directly to a new big-screen movie in Captain America 4, with Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

However, for Loki. it appears there will be a second season on Disney+, and rumors indicate it will start filming the second season very soon.

Loki Season 2 to start filming?

We Got This Covered has revealed that Loki Season 2 could be about to start filming.

This is just a rumor at the moment, but the site has a source that revealed that Tom Hiddleston is returning as Loki, and this time he will film the scenes in the United Kingdom.

There were some thoughts that these were reshoots for Loki Season 1, but there was one thing that seemed off. Loki’s first season was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marvel is moving most of its production out of Georgia and if the new shooting is taking place in the United Kingdom, it seems this is for something new.

There could also be the idea this is a way to maybe shoot a post-credit scene to set up something coming in the future.

Marvel is also shooting Moon Knight and Secret Invasion in the United Kingdom instead of in Georgia, and they also moved Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania. If the next Loki is shooting soon, it makes sense it would be in the United Kingdom.

Loki will have more seasons

Whether or not Loki Season 2 is about to start shooting, there are almost surely going to be more seasons.

When Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development and Falcon and Winter Soldier executive producer Nate Moore was talking about the idea for more seasons of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he mentioned Loki as an example.

“The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in ‘Loki’ that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off,” Moore said.

“Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range.

“I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

It also makes sense because Loki has a new role as the God of Stories in Marvel Comics, and he could deliver some great seasons dealing with different stories in different timelines he was part of.

Loki hits Disney+ on June 11, 2021.