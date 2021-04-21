Loki could be multiple seasons-long, according to Marvel producer

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Pic credit: Disney Plus.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a new phase. Along with it, it’s also gone over to a brand new medium, with TV shows on Disney Plus.

After the epic 10 years of movies on the big screen, Marvel Studios content is now coming on the smaller screen. With this change, the Disney-owned studio also reinvigorated the week-to-week TV watching model.

The newest series from this phase is set to be Loki, premiering in a few weeks, after the end of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. We now have news that Loki might go on for multiple seasons.

How Marvel Studios brought up water-cooler TV on a week-to-week basis.

The new model of TV shows set in the MCU kick-started with the epic WandaVision. The show picked up its story directly after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The story deals with the grief of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after the loss of her lover in Vision (Paul Bettany). The mystery box element made it one of the best TV shows in recent times and a great start to this new phase of MCU content.

Following up from WandaVision is the currently on-air, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. This series also picks up its story after Endgame, following the adventures of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

The series deals with who will be the next one to pick up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The series finale will premiere next Friday on Disney Plus.

Multiple seasons for the new Loki series?

Going into this model of TV storytelling, all the announced Disney Plus MCU shows were meant to be limited series. However, a new interview with Marvel producer Nate Moore on Indiewire reveals that might not be the case for all of them.

The upcoming Loki series on Disney Plus deals with time travel repercussions from Avengers: Endgame. One version of Loki in the past was seen escaping with the Tesseract.

The Loki series will deal with those repercussions, with that iteration of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) along for the ride, to fix his mistakes.

The series looks like an absolute thrill ride of mystery, suspense, and over-the-top elements not seen before in any Marvel Studios movie or show. Moore mentions how the story of Loki can lend itself to more of a multiple-season-arc rather than a one-and-done, like the previous shows so far.

Moore explained: “I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off.”

Moore also praises Hiddletson’s range in the show. If true, then this is exciting news for fans, especially those who have always wanted Hiddleston to continue in the role of Loki.

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 11.