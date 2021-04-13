The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-season trailer teases fight between Bucky, Sam, and John Walker

Wyatt Russell, Cle Bennett, and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Julie Vrabelova/Marvel

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shook viewers this week with a finale that has a lot of parallels to our current times.

Specifically, timely subjects such as police brutality are touched on in this episode.

Spoiler alert for Episode 4: The ending had John Walker impale a Flag-Smasher with Cap’s shield. And just like a cop who does not deserve a badge, John Walker should not have the honor of controlling the shield.

With the latest sneak peek released by Marvel, we get a taste of events to come, and it looks like the show is about to get intense.

Let’s breakdown what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-season sneak peek has to offer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-season preview

The footage plays like a summary of everything so far, showing all the events that lead to the final two episodes.

And as it plays we hear Sam say, “He bled for this country,” meaning Steve Rogers, “shield or no shield, I’m not going to let anyone tell me I can’t fight for it.”

The footage builds to a climax showing Sam and Bucky coming face-to-face with John Walker in a warehouse, and John Walker has a serious five o’clock shadow.

John Walker says to Sam and Bucky “You don’t want to do this” and Bucky looking ready to brawl states firmly, “Yeah we do.”

This moment alone should give many viewers chills, especially with how Bucky seems absolutely done with John Walker’s presence in the Cap costume.

Here is the sneak peek from Marvel below.

More thoughts on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-season teaser

The latest footage signals that the show aims to be about Sam realizing he is worthy of the shield. And sadly, it took an unstable man to steal the shield for him to realize he has what it takes.

Hopefully, by the time the series ends, we see Sam take on Captain America’s mantle. Seeing what he will look like as The Star-Spangled Man will be a welcomed event by the time this all plays out.

Until then, we have two more episodes until the show finishes the battle and declares a victor in the war over who is worthy of the shield. Plus, a possible cameo is hinted at for Episode 5. Judging by the footage, it’s going to be a tense sprint to the end.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has a new episode every Friday on Disney+.