The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to have a major cameo in Episode 5

There will be a cameo in Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the newest MCU Disney+ series. The show picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, relating to the absence of Captain America in the new post-Blip world.

Avengers: Endgame saw Captain America (Chris Evans) sacrifice his future to stay in the past, only to reappear in the present as an older man. Handing the shield over to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Cap wants him to continue his legacy.

Various MCU characters are already in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier deals with that legacy and who is fit to be the new Captain America. While the show’s most recent episode has a Black Panther character, Ayo (Florence Kasumba), make an appearance, there is apparently more to come.

In a recent report from Slash Film, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s showrunner, Malcolm Spellman, reveals another character’s appearance. Spellman discusses how the penultimate episode of the series will feature a major cameo.

Spellman also goes on to mention how the cameo will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s debut of this new character, played by a very well known actor. The show already has regulars like Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), and other MCU supporting characters.

Initial epodes also featured a cameo of the first Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

Not the first time a Disney Plus MCU series promised a ‘major cameo’

While this news is exciting, it can feel like a bit of a tease to MCU fans who expected something similar with WandaVision. During the series, Paul Bettany teased a cameo.

And then Elizabeth Olson compounded the tease by comparing it to the cameo at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. However, the reveal was a bit of a misdirect, leaving fans feeling cheated.

Bettany confessed that the cameo was a joke, referring to him playing a dual role in the series finale. Given this track record of cameo news, it’s a wonder if this Falcon and Winter Soldier news will prove to be genuine.

It’s unlikely, though, that Marvel Studios will do the same thing twice, especially given fan reaction from the first tease. This news also confirms that the appearance would be the character’s first in the MCU.

While rumors circulated of a possible Black Panther appearance, Spellman shut that down right away. Given that Chadwick Boseman’s passing is still recent, it’s not something that will be happening on this show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.