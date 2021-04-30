Thor: Loki gives up his most infamous title ahead of Disney+ series

Loki is coming to Disney+. Pic credit: Marvel

Loki is coming to Disney+, but the question remains which Loki it is that will appear in the series.

Loki underwent some massive changes from his introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He started out as a villain in Thor, where he was passed over for the throne and took it out on his half-brother. He was the main villain in Avengers, where he sent aliens to conquer Earth.

Starting in Thor: The Dark World, Loki began his road to redemption, which culminated in Avengers: Infinity War, where he sacrificed himself to try to stop Thanos.

However, he returned in Avengers: Endgame due to time travel when he grabbed an Infinity Stone. That is the Loki in the Disney+ series, the one from the first Avengers movie, before his redemptive arc.

Loki gives up his most infamous title

Loki also underwent drastic changes in the comics as well. Much like the MCU movie, he eventually became a hero, although still maintaining his mischievous nature.

In the most recent Thor storyline, Donald Blake returned as a villain.

It turned out that Odin created an idyllic world for Blake to live when Thor was choosing not to turn back into his human identity. However, Thor had not changed back in years and Blake went insane in that world.

Thor chose to go into a deep god-sleep to discuss recent events with his ancestors, and that is when Donald Blake broke free, destroyed the cane he used to turn into Thor, and began trying to kill Asgardian gods to claim their powers.

In the end, Thor returned and defeated his other half.

He chose to spare his life, but Thor gave Blake over to Loki to deal with, and Loki gave Blake what he wanted. He made him a God.

Loki turned Donald Blake into the new God of Lies, taking Blake’s eyes, and surrendering the title that made Loki a villain for so many years.

Loki in the Disney+ MCU series

Loki is not the man who found redemption in Thor: Ragnarok when the Loki Disney+ series starts.

However, that does not mean that Loki has to remain the God of Lies and God of Mischief in the MCU. Taking the cues from the comics, he could take on a new role.

In Marvel Comics, Loki is now the God of Stories. Instead of telling lies, he tells stories and creates the stories that defined Asgard. With his work with the Time Variance Authority and his trips through time to fix things, he could easily pick up the trait as the great storyteller.

There will also be a Loki Season 2, according to reports, so Loki as a storyteller could be an amazing way to create new tales for the new God of Stories.

Loki premieres on Disney+ June 11. Find all the upcoming Marvel movie release dates here.