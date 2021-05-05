Loki gets a new release date on Disney+

Loki has a new release date. Pic credit: Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe released that huge montage revealing all the upcoming release dates, and Loki is not happy he was buried in that mass of movies.

A new montage hit today, but Loki himself interrupted it to make a special announcement.

Loki on Disney+ has a new release date.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Loki on Disney+ arriving earlier than planned

Originally, Loki was expected to hit Disney+ in May. That changed when Disney moved around its Marvel movies, pushing two of them back.

Black Widow was supposed to hit theaters last weekend. It would likely have a two-week window and Loki would hit next, run six weeks, and end just two weeks before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit in July.

That all changed thanks to the pandemic slowing theater openings.

Black Widow moved to July, Shang-Chi moved to September, and Loki moved to June 11. Loki would hit before Black Widow, instead of after, and May would see no MCU releases at all.

That is still the case, but there is another problem.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch hit Disney+ on May 4 and will stream weekly episodes on Fridays, starting with episode 2 this Friday. There will also be 16 episodes of that series, which means it will play into July.

What does that mean for Loki?

According to Tom Hiddleston, it means “Wednesday is the new Fridays.”

Loki will now arrive on Wednesday, June 9, instead of Friday, June 11. At the moment, there is no word on if every episode of Loki will hit on Wednesdays, but it would make sense to avoid Disney releasing two new episodes of new series on the same days.

Loki on Disney+

Loki on Disney+ will bring back the Marvel Trickster for a time travel adventure, picking up from where his character left off when he stole an Infinity Stone and escaped in Avengers: Endgame.

As a reminder, this is not the same Loki who found redemption in Thor: Ragnarok. This is the villain from the first Avengers movie, shortly after his defeat. In the time travel by the Avengers to get the Infinity Stones, he grabbed one and ran.

This means this is not the character who died in Avengers: Infinity War and is an alternate Earth version of the character.

The Time Variance Authority, a group responsible for keeping the timeline straight, captures Loki and forces him to fix the things that are messed up because of his time travels.

There are also rumors that there will be a second Loki season on Disney+, so this could just be the start of many wonderful adventures for the Asgardian god of lies.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.