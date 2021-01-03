Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight? A look at CBS schedule

NCIS: New Orleans airs tonight on CBS, but fans have been asking if it is a new episode of the show.

The show is coming off its winter hiatus, having aired six episodes in the fall as part of Season 7.

There were a few Sunday nights along the way where NCIS: NOLA was completely taken off the schedule, but the show is now back with some new content.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight?

For the evening of Sunday, January 3, the NCIS: New Orleans episode is new. This is going to be a continuation of some of the plot points that began surfacing earlier in Season 7.

With Chelsea Field (she plays Rita Devereaux) now a full-time member of the NCIS: New Orleans cast, she has been seeing a steady increase in screentime. In the new episode entitled Operation Drano, Part I, she will play a central role.

It was good to see Field return for Season 7, Episode 2, and it has opened up a new dynamic for the character of Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula). It has also led to a lot of fans realizing that Field and Bakula are married.

On the new episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Patton Plame’s friend Diana comes to him after her son is arrested for robbing someone at knifepoint. Her son wasn’t present where the crime took place, but he matched the description of a suspect, so he was picked up.

Patton wants to know if Rita will help out and that is depicted in the sneak peek below that CBS has revealed. This could give Rita a chance to help her new community even more than before.

Time to get back in the swing of things. #NCISNOLA is NEW tomorrow after @NCISLA! pic.twitter.com/Icv2OFlFI4 — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) January 2, 2021

More on NCIS: New Orleans episode called Operation Drano, Part I

Additional details for the January 3 episode of NCIS: New Orleans are included in the synopsis that was revealed ahead of time.

“As NCIS investigates a suspicious death and the missing key piece of evidence is a top secret, high tech battery, Pride and the team realize there could be deadly consequences if it falls into the wrong hands, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

It’s good to have the NCIS spin-offs back on Sunday nights with new episodes. It’s also great to have Chelsea Field on-screen more often, especially as one of the newer faces to the NOLA cast.

This new episode is slated to begin at an odd time (9:30-10:30 p.m., ET/9:00-10:00 p.m., PT), so make sure to confirm the time slot with your own local listings.

Ahead of this new episode of NCIS: New Orleans on Sunday night, a brand new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is also going to air on CBS. A new guest star joins the NCIS: LA cast to interview team members before an important decision is made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCIS: New Orleans (@ncisnola)

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays on CBS.