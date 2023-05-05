Is Michael Weatherly coming back to NCIS? Actor reportedly has demands

NCIS rumors about Michael Weatherly coming back have surfaced again.

Following the end of his show, Bull, Weatherly has teased a return to NCIS.

Many social media posts have indicated he is interested in playing Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the NCIS cast again.

The character left the team at the end of Season 13 after appearing in 306 episodes.

Now, a gossip site states that they have inside information about demands Weatherly has made of the production team.

It would certainly create some buzz for the show if Weatherly returned, but the gossip site is also not revealing its sources.

What does Michael Weatherly demand to return to NCIS?

According to Radar Online, Weatherly insisted that Cote de Pablo and Robert Wagner return to the show with him.

Wagner played DiNozzo’s dad and brought a lot of humor to the episodes he was featured in.

And de Pablo played Agent Ziva David, who ended up being the primary lover interest for DiNozzo.

Having the trio back on the show could be a lot of fun, but Radar Online claims that the show is balking at bringing everyone back.

Whether or not Weatherly’s return would be for one episode or as a main character, it could add some drama to the show.

NCIS news and notes

May of 2023 is filled with exciting episodes from the trio of NCIS shows.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shared a set video from the season finale. In it, Valderrama detailed some plot points.

Recently, NCIS Season 21 was ordered by CBS, giving the writers a chance to end Season 20 with a big cliffhanger. That could happen with the upcoming storyline involving Agent Nick Torres.

The clock has almost run out on NCIS: Los Angeles.

After 14 years in primetime, the NCIS spin-off ends this month.

A two-part series finale for NCIS: LA has been scheduled, with some big guest stars reportedly in the mix.

There is also a two-part season finale for NCIS: Hawai’i coming up. The Monday night drama is ramping up the action as Season 2 ends.

NCIS: Hawai’i has also been renewed for more episodes, with Season 3 airing during the 2023-2024 television season.

Since the spin-off has been renewed, fans should go into the finale with an expectation that a cliffhanger might be coming.

All past episodes of the NCIS shows can be streamed on Paramount+. That includes the seven-season run of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.