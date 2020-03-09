Is Jughead dead on Riverdale? CW TV show teases fans with death story plot

Is Jughead (Cole Sprouse) dead on Riverdale? That is the question fans have been asking since the CW show started teasing viewers with a death story plot at the end of Season 3.

Riverdale started revealing the Jughead death mystery nearly one year ago. Last week’s episode clued fans in to what is truly going on with the beanie-wearing writer.

Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also shared a tweet teasing Jughead’s death on Twitter with a death date of March 18 before the episode.

Based on the most recent episode and the tweet, there is no question that Riverdale has more in store for the Jughead death mystery.

Riverdale answers the question is Jughead dead

Viewers learned at the end of last week’s episode that Jughead was alive and hiding in the Dilton’s bunker. Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jellybean (Trinity Likins), Charles (Wyatt Nash), Archie’s mom, Mary (Molly Ringwald), and Jughead’s dad, FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), were all in on the ruse.

Everyone else in Riverdale genuinely believes Jughead is dead — including Alice (Mädchen Amick), Kevin (Casey Scott), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). It is all part of the master plan to take down Stonewall prep duo Bret (Sean Depner) and Donna (Sarah Desjardins).

Donna is already onto the group and thinks Jug is still alive. This week, viewers will watch as Jughead and Betty inform the Stonewall prep crew he is far from dead. It will hopefully shed more light on how and why it was necessary to go to the extremes of faking Jughead’s death.

Betty taking the time to knit Jughead a new beanie and the look of happiness on his face when she gave it to him just gets me every time … their love is so strong and beautiful. #Bughead #Riverdale @RiverdaleWriter @WriterRAS pic.twitter.com/6vozbTKX2i — S• “You’re The One I Choose.”• (@NightHawk_94) March 9, 2020

Deciphering show creator’s tweet

Roberto was right in his tweet. The most recent episode was special. However, there are more details in his message that have fans questioning if there is more to the story.

There was not only a reference to soup. Die-hard Archie comics readers know that Souphead is the cousin of Jughead in the series. Roberto suggested fans eat some soup during the episode. Was that a ploy to deter fans from Jughead’s fake death or was it a tease Souphead is coming to Riverdale?

Perhaps the most daunting thing about Roberto’s tweet is Jughead’s date of death. It is on a gravestone alluding to the character’s demise happening in two weeks.

A very special episode of #Riverdale tomorrow night. Watch it with some comfort food. Tomato soup, perhaps. 🍲📓🎢☠️⌛️🙏🏃🏻‍♂️🧍‍♀️💔 pic.twitter.com/tr6LvzIeA5 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2020

There has to be some significance to why the creator shared such information. The date is clearly important, and fans should tune in to that episode for sure.

Jughead is not dead on Riverdale, at least for now.

However, fans shouldn’t get too comfy with what is going down on the show. There is likely a lot more of the death mystery left to unfold.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.