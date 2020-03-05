Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases Jughead Jones death on Twitter and fans aren’t buying it

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the death of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) on Twitter, causing a frenzy among fans. Season 4 of The CW show has been filled with flashforwards alluding to Jug meeting his maker.

There are two questions viewers have asked this season. Is Jughead really dead and is Cole Sprouse leaving Riverdale?

Fans can’t imagine Cole exiting the hit drama, much less Jug not being around to hang with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (KJ Apa).

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s tweet

In a tweet promoting the upcoming episode of Riverdale, Roberto used Twitter to let fans know comfort food, like soup, will be necessary. Now, it is not only the words he wrote that has fans freaking out, but also the photo he included in his tweet.

Roberto shared a Memoriam to Jughead Jones, complete with a final quote as well as a death date for the character. The date is set for March 18, 2020, which is two weeks from the episode Roberto promoted as really special.

Yep, the same one that he advises fans to eat soup while watching. Roberto’s tweet will hopefully be explained following the next couple of episodes of the hit drama — especially the soup reference.

A very special episode of #Riverdale tomorrow night. Watch it with some comfort food. Tomato soup, perhaps. 🍲📓🎢☠️⌛️🙏🏃🏻‍♂️🧍‍♀️💔 pic.twitter.com/tr6LvzIeA5 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2020

Fans don’t believe Jughead is dead

The show creator may have been trying to freak out fans with his tweet, but Roberto did just the opposite. Fans are not buying that Jughead Jones is dead.

Several Twitter users laughed at the tweet, pointing out that Cole has been seen on set recently in several Instagram photos and videos.

Other Twitter users told Roberto that all he did was confirm it is Jug’s cousin who died. By advising fans to grab soup to watch an episode, some fans have become convinced that Roberto admitted that Souphead Jones is dead — not Jug.

nobody was taking this seriously and now you’ve gone and confirmed the common theory that it’s his cousin, eye can’t pic.twitter.com/KbYIC8WLLa — 𝐤 (@filmadchen) March 4, 2020

Souphead is a character from the Archie Comics, which Riverdale is based on. The character is identical to his cousin in every way, except that he loves soup instead of burgers. Plus, since Souphead eats so much soup, he smells like it.

Fans have long believed that Souphead is the one in the flashforwards. People also think the death was all part of some master plan thought up by Jughead, Archie, Veronica, and Betty.

There is also speculation that Jug is reading his first Baxter Brother’s novel and that the death is part of his fiction.

Despite that tweet from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teasing Jughead Jones’ death, fans do not believe the character is dead, nor that Cole Sprouse is leaving the show.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.