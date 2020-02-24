Riverdale: Marisol Nichols exiting role of Hermione Lodge

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Marisol Nichols is exiting the role of Hermione Lodge on Riverdale after four seasons with the show. Hot on the heels of the news Skeet Ulrich is leaving as FP Jones, fans were dealt another casting blow.

The talented actress confirmed the news of her exit to TV Line, revealing she and Hermione will not return for Riverdale Season 5.

Marisol leaving Riverdale

Marisol used her statement to praise her costars, as well as let fans know she is eternally grateful for her time on the hit The CW show.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future,” she shared with TV Line.

The brunette beauty has not shared anything on social media regarding her departure from the show. Marisol also did not give a reason why she is leaving Riverdale.

Viewers know that Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother, has taken a backseat to the storyline involving Veronica’s dad Hiram (Mark Consuelos) this season.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa speaks out on exits

Not long after news broke that Skeet and Marisol were leaving Riverdale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also spoke to TV Line regarding losing two pivotal cast members.

“Show part of life in Riverdale, and part of growing up is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale,” he expressed to the website.

The parent scene in Riverdale is quickly dwindling. However, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica will soon finish their senior year and start new chapters in their lives.

They won’t necessarily need their parents around as much after high school. This will apply to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), too, if he is not dead. Flash forwards want viewers to believe Betty killed Jug.

There is no indication of how Riverdale will proceed once senior year is over for Archie and friends. Perhaps fans will be clued in on what the future holds once Season 4 wraps up in May.

The Riverdale family keeps getting smaller. Both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are leaving The CW drama after four seasons. Poor Jug, poor Veronica.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.