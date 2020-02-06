Bret on Riverdale: Who plays him and who is actor Sean Depner?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Bret (Sean Depner) on Riverdale has become public enemy number one for Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). Fans have a love/hate relationship with the entitled Bret Weston Wallace, but they love Sean Depenr’s performance of the character.

The Stonewall Prep bad boy is not making life easy for “Bughead.” Bret is doing everything in his power to bring down his roommate Jughead and his lady love, Betty.

The preppy has been jealous of Forsythe, as Bret calls his roomie since the day Jug came to the elite boarding school. Bret is even at the top of the list of suspects that kill Jughead this season.

Who is Bret on Riverdale?

Bret on Riverdale is the villain at Jughead’s prep school. He is the leader of the Quill and Skull literary society, with a slew of minions who are willing to follow Bret’s every move and do his dirty work too.

Oh yes, Bret is a jerk, but he is also hugely influential over the students at the boarding school.

The jock is the epitome of a spoiled rich kid whose parents buy him everything. Case in point, Betty recently discovered Bret’s dad not only paid someone to take his PSAT’s, but daddy also bought Bret’s way into Stonewall Prep.

Several of the flash-forwards on Riverdale show Jughead is dead. Bret and Donna (Sarah Desjardins) point the finger at Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (KJ Apa).

However, fans know there has to be more to the story. It is a safe bet that Bret is involved in Jughead’s alleged death.

Who is actor Sean Depner?

Sean Depner is the Canadian actor who plays Bret on Riverdale. If the talented hunk looks familiar, that is because he also played Jonas on Netflix’s drama The Order.

I made my favourite ad lib of the entire season on tonight’s episode. I’ll be watching with rapt attention to see if it made the cut 😛 https://t.co/KimxgZ3J1e — Sean Depner (@SeanDepner) January 30, 2020

The actor has appeared in the SyFy series, Deadly Class as Viktor, based on the graphic novels of the same name. Although Sean does not have a slew of credits to his name, he has been fortunate enough to book series with a multi-episode arc.

Acting is not the only talent of Sean’s. He is also a director, with two short films under his belt. Chain of Fools and Biff Cosmos: The American Star Man are his first forte into directing.

Sean is pretty private with his life, so it is unclear if he intends to continue down the director’s path or if acting is his first love.

Sean Depner plays Bret Weston Wallace on Riverdale. One thing clear by following the actor on social media is that he is one nice man, even though he likes to keep a low profile.

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.