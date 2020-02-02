Riverdale Season 4 musical episode is Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Riverdale Season 4 musical episode has been confirmed, with the show performing Hedwig and the Angry Inch. All of the current drama going on in Riverdale isn’t stopping The CW show from continuing with the tradition of doing a musical episode.

Fans have been waiting to see if Riverdale was going to do another musical episode. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa finally admitted the annual tradition is still intact, as well as details of the episode.

Riverdale Season 4 musical episode plotline and airdate

Although the drama is using the Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as its musical premise, it will be done through a hijacked variety show aspect.

Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show. Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) will, of course, forbid a dance number from the performance causing the students to rebel against their principal.

“When Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom,” Roberto shared with Entertainment weekly.

Riverdale’s Season 4 musical episode will air on Wednesday, April 8, at 8/7c on The CW.

Why Riverdale chose Hedwig and the Angry Inch for the musical episode

The CW drama has tackled Carrie and Heathers: The Musical during their stand-alone musical episodes. It is a tradition that fans either love or hate.

However, those that look forward to the musical shows have high expectations. Riverdale knew that when they chose a new musical but picked Hedwig and the Angry Inch for a particular reason.

“When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical! So perhaps that means we can expect Jughead to partake in another number this year?” Robert shared with EW.

It is going to be quite an exciting episode for fans and the talented cast, who get to show off their fantastic singing skills.

Are you a fan of Riverdale’s musical episodes?

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.