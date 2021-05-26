Is Ethan Choi leaving Chicago Med? Brian Tee an important part of cast

Brian Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for years Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is in for a lot of changes when Season 7 finally rolls around.

On Wednesday night, during the One Chicago season finales, fans are going to be asking if Ethan Choi is leaving Chicago Med as well.

The question is going to stem from Dr. Ethan Choi getting shot during the episode called I Will Come To Save You. It was advertised in the promo, so that’s not really a spoiler at this point.

On a previous episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Archer treated a patient who was convinced he was in a simulation. At the end of the episode, Archer was shown throwing out empty morphine bottles, suggesting he had given them to the patient in order to render him unconscious and then do a procedure on him.

That patient returns for the Chicago Med season finale and it has some disastrous consequences.

Is Ethan Choi leaving Chicago Med during the season finale?

Actor Brian Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for a number of years. That includes a lot of time where he was in a romantic relationship with Nurse April Sexton and ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

Now, the character’s fate is entirely up in the air and fans will have a lot of reasons to worry about Choi returning for Chicago Med Season 7. This isn’t even the first medical scare that he has had this season, as earlier we watched him pass out in the ED after he rushed back to work after having surgery on himself.

When we last heard, actor Brian Tee was in negotiations to return as Dr. Ethan Choi for Chicago Med Season 7. He is one of several cast members that had to negotiate new contracts after filming concluded on Season 6. That he was negotiating a new contract seems to indicate that he will be around for a while. That’s good news for fans of Choi.

It’s not great news for fans of some of the other characters, though, as there are several people leaving the Chicago Med cast during the Season 6 finale.

Chicago Med cast spoilers

Two major characters from the Chicago Med cast are leaving the show. The link that we have provided here reveals their names, but we will hold back those spoilers in this particular article. Let’s just say that it is going to have a huge impact on the show as a whole and things are going to look a lot different when One Chicago returns for new episodes in the fall.

We also expect to hear a lot of news about the Chicago Med cast this summer, as the producers will have to fill in some of the holes with new faces. Hopefully, we get some interesting actors and actresses who have some exciting backstories with their new characters.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on all that upcoming Chicago Med cast information, including anything that actor Brian Tee shares about his future with the show.

As a reminder, don’t forget to tune in on the night of Wednesday, May 26 to watch the Chicago Med Season 6 finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.