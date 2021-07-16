Here’s how fans of The Walking Dead can watch the first Season 11 episode a week early

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

In this week’s 11 weeks of reveals for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the network has revealed that fans can tune into Episode 1 a week early.

Along with this, a new trailer was released detailing the journey so far for the characters of the hit zombie apocalypse series and potentially confirming a fan theory regarding Yumiko.

In addition to all of this, a new poster for Season 11 of The Walking Dead was also dropped.

Major characters, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Commonwealth newcomer Mercer (Michael James Shaw), all featured in the poster.

Heere’s how viewers can watch Episode 1 early

If fans of The Walking Dead are members of AMC’s premium service, AMC Plus, they will be able to access content early.

Already, when the latest trailer for Season 11 was shared via AMC’s official Twitter account, this was revealed.

“Whatever happens, we finish together. #TWD returns August 22nd or stream it early with @AMCPlus starting on August 15th,” the caption read.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.



The new poster also indicated this and gave viewers a new glimpse into how some of the key characters will look moving forward into the final installment of The Walking Dead.

New key artwork for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 11 will air in three parts

While Season 11 may be the last season of AMC’s hit series, it doesn’t mean it will be given less love. It has already been confirmed that it will get an extra six episodes, just like Season 10 did, to complete the story fully.

The new trailer also reveals that this season will be split up into three parts. The first of eight episodes will premiere on August 22 — or August 15 for AMC Plus members.

Then, the second two parts will air in 2022, most likely on a similar schedule to what they normally do with the program. The second part will air sometime around February and the final installment potentially hitting later in the year, around October.

Already, fans are anticipating a massive conclusion to the cult series — even without the inclusion of extra episodes.

From the Season 10 finale, viewers expect Season 11 to focus on the new group that appeared called the Commonwealth. However, it appears it will be a rocky road as Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group has been taken captive by a group of their guards.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC. AMC Plus members can tune in on August 15.