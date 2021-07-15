New trailer for The Walking Dead’s final season features Rick as a reminder of the original goal

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes, as seen in the trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has just released another new trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead that will definitely tug at the heartstrings.

The clip opens with a speech by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) that reminds viewers of why he was such a favorite character and what the original motivating goal was for everyone when the series started.

It then goes on to break everyone’s hearts by showing plenty of old footage of the characters that we all knew — and lost.

Season 11 trailer reveals then and now

“This is life and death,” Rick says at the start of the clip. “How you live, how you die. What we’re willing to do, who we are. We’re the reason we’re still here, not me.”

This opens the flashback portion of the trailer, and plenty of familiar old faces are shown to remind viewers of all that has been lost over the years.

The clip then moves to the present day in The Walking Dead, and it is everyone else’s turn to give a heartfelt speech.

“No matter what we faced,” Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) says.

“Or who we’ve lost,” Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) continues.

“No matter where we’ve been,” chimes in Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continue in this vein before Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) finishes up with, “We finish together.”

Several other characters then repeat the phrase “together,” which is a reminder to fans that Season 11 will draw the groups back together once more as they fight for the greater good.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.



Whatever happens, we finish together. #TWD returns August 22nd or stream it early with @AMCPlus starting on August 15th. pic.twitter.com/lx1Em6LVP7 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 15, 2021

New Season 11 footage revealed in latest trailer

Up until this point in the two-minute teaser, it appears that no new footage has been shown. However, that all changes.

After the tagline, “The beginning of the end,” flashes across the screen, AMC finally reveals some new Season 11 footage to tease fans.

Daryl, along with Dog, Maggie, and Negan, feature inside a tunnel that has been prominent in the 11 weeks of reveals content released so far ahead of the final season’s premiere on August 22. As yet, there has been no official confirmation as to the significance of this tunnel. Still, it seems likely that it will tie into the new Reapers storyline associated with Maggie.

It then shows Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group, who have been taken captive by the new group called the Commonwealth. For fans of the comic book series on which AMC’s TV show is based, there is likely plenty to be gleaned from these few seconds but, for everyone else, they will have to wait until Season 11 premieres to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.